Nomura has named Bharti Airtel as its top sector pick among the telecom stocks. The brokerage house raised its price target on the stock to Rs 2,355 from Rs 2,220, implying an upside of 28%. The broker retained its ‘Buy’ rating.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) upcycle and deleveraging

With the 5G rollout largely complete, Nomura said that it believes Bharti’s capital expenditure (capex) intensity has passed its peak. This shift is expected to result in strong free cash flow generation, leading to a significant deleveraging cycle where consolidated net debt-to-EBITDA is projected to fall from 1.4x in FY26 to 0.1x by FY29. This is likely to be driven by an expected tariff hike (likely in Q3 FY27), operating leverage, and ongoing premiumisation.

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ARPU compounder with imminent tariff hikes

Bharti Airtel maintained its position as a premium operator with the industry’s highest ARPU (average revenue per user), recorded at Rs 257 in FY26 compared to Jio’s Rs 214. Nomura expects a roughly 15% headline tariff hike in Q3 FY27, which they identify as the single-biggest earnings swing factor for the company’s near-term financial performance.

Unwarranted valuation discount against Jio

The brokerage said that the market has priced Bharti Airtel’s India telecom business at an implied FY28 EV/EBITDA of 9.3x, which is a significant discount compared to Jio’s estimated 12.2x valuation. Nomura views this discount as unwarranted because Bharti Airtel currently records higher ARPU, better margins, and stronger free cash flow than its main rival.

“A premium operator priced at a discount to its main rival, in our view, is unwarranted, providing reasonable upside potential,” said Nomura.

Scaling of non-mobile growth engines

Bharti Airtel is successfully scaling what Nomura calls its “second and third India engines”, the Homes and Airtel Business segments. The Homes business added 4.2 million customers in FY26 alone, while Airtel Business is evolving into a digital infrastructure partner focusing on high-growth adjacencies like cloud services, cybersecurity, and data centres (Nxtra).

Africa growth and fintech value unlock

Airtel Africa remains a “faster horse” for the group, contributing almost 24% of group revenue with high EBITDA margins of 49%. A major anticipated catalyst is the IPO of Airtel Money (Africa), targeted for late 2026, which could crystallise hidden value for a fintech arm estimated to be worth between $7 billion and $10 billion.

“Africa grew revenue 24% in constant currency terms in FY26 with 49% margins, has a young, underpenetrated base, while Airtel has lifted its economic stake to 79%,” said Nomura.

Bharti Airtel Q4FY26

The company reported a decline of 26% in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,247 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 12,476 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The telecom operator’s consolidated revenue surged 16% YoY to Rs 55,383 crore in Q4FY26, up from Rs 47,876 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each, and Rs 6 per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each.

Bharti Airtel share price performance

The share price of Bharti Airtel has declined 1.5% in the last five trading days. The stock surged 2.5% in the past one month. However, the stock has fallen over 12% in the last six months. Bharti Airtel’s share price has dropped more than 8% over the past one year.