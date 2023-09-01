Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Cistro Telelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201MP1992PLC006925 and registration number is 006925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Telecommunications. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹3.13 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is -152.5 and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is 0.71 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹.61 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cistro Telelink Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹.61 and 52-week low of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹.45 as on Aug 21, 2023.