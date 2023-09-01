Follow Us

CISTRO TELELINK LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.61 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cistro Telelink Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.61₹0.61
₹0.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.45₹0.61
₹0.61
Open Price
₹0.61
Prev. Close
₹0.61
Volume
0

Cistro Telelink Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.61
  • R20.61
  • R30.61
  • Pivot
    0.61
  • S10.61
  • S20.61
  • S30.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.50.6
  • 100.50.58
  • 200.480.55
  • 500.450.51
  • 1000.390.46
  • 2000.30.4

Cistro Telelink Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
003.3915.0922.00110.34190.48
-0.86-2.884.5715.4217.8058.60140.24
2.015.1139.1453.2847.23113.10248.48
15.4221.2839.8945.3610.3412.82-58.59
8.4515.1043.6655.52-28.162,524.641,717.46
1.276.1922.9850.5430.851,330.00202.06
45.9637.45105.15121.84136.76100.00100.00
14.2923.3930.2423.091.25174.7357.43
12.3352.6958.3669.01-5.30232.91158.44
17.4616.5423.33-18.23-44.98-41.04-91.87
2.39-8.2110.42-26.30125.47304.57196.25
9.6010.0733.7439.85-10.94406.6210.71
13.48-5.6112.2218.82-29.86405.0065.57
-1.7912.8241.94-14.40-10.5745.70-7.17

Cistro Telelink Ltd. Share Holdings

Cistro Telelink Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Cistro Telelink Ltd.

Cistro Telelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201MP1992PLC006925 and registration number is 006925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Telecommunications. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Renu Mahendra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Sahebrao Saindane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cistro Telelink Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cistro Telelink Ltd.?

The market cap of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹3.13 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is -152.5 and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is 0.71 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Cistro Telelink Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹.61 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cistro Telelink Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cistro Telelink Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹.61 and 52-week low of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹.45 as on Aug 21, 2023.

