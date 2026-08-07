What is the share price of Cistro Telelink? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cistro Telelink is ₹1.07 as on .

What kind of stock is Cistro Telelink? The Cistro Telelink is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cistro Telelink? The market cap of Cistro Telelink is ₹5.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cistro Telelink? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cistro Telelink are ₹1.07 and ₹1.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cistro Telelink? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cistro Telelink stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cistro Telelink is ₹1.07 and 52-week low of Cistro Telelink is ₹0.79 as on .

How has the Cistro Telelink performed historically in terms of returns? The Cistro Telelink has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 9.18% over 3 months, 35.44% over 1 year, 26.39% across 3 years, and 27.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink are -38.49 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global