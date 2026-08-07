Here's the live share price of Cistro Telelink along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cistro Telelink has gained 35.44% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Cistro Telelink has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.05
|1.05
|10
|1.03
|1.03
|20
|0.99
|0.99
|50
|0.86
|0.88
|100
|0.73
|0.76
|200
|0.57
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cistro Telelink remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Cistro Telelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listi
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Cistro Telelink - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Cistro Telelink - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
|May 25, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Cistro Telelink - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25-05-2026
|May 19, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Cistro Telelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated 25Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Cistro Telelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201MP1992PLC006925 and registration number is 006925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Telecommunications. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cistro Telelink is ₹1.07 as on Feb 23, 2026.
The Cistro Telelink is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cistro Telelink is ₹5.49 Cr as on Feb 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cistro Telelink are ₹1.07 and ₹1.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cistro Telelink stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cistro Telelink is ₹1.07 and 52-week low of Cistro Telelink is ₹0.79 as on Feb 23, 2026.
The Cistro Telelink has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 9.18% over 3 months, 35.44% over 1 year, 26.39% across 3 years, and 27.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink are -38.49 and 1.16 on Feb 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global