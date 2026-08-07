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Cistro Telelink Share Price

NSE
BSE

CISTRO TELELINK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Cistro Telelink along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.07 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Feb 23, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cistro Telelink Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.07₹1.07
₹1.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.79₹1.07
₹1.07
Open Price
₹1.07
Prev. Close
₹1.07
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Cistro Telelink Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cistro Telelink has gained 35.44% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Cistro Telelink has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Cistro Telelink Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cistro Telelink Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.051.05
101.031.03
200.990.99
500.860.88
1000.730.76
2000.570.63

Source: Dion Global

Cistro Telelink Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cistro Telelink remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cistro Telelink Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTCistro Telelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listi
Jul 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTCistro Telelink - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTCistro Telelink - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
May 25, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTCistro Telelink - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25-05-2026
May 19, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTCistro Telelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated 25Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Cistro Telelink

Cistro Telelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201MP1992PLC006925 and registration number is 006925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Telecommunications. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sudama Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harilal Singh Jhabar Ram Farhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Savita Bhavinkumar Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cistro Telelink Share Price

What is the share price of Cistro Telelink?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cistro Telelink is ₹1.07 as on Feb 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cistro Telelink?

The Cistro Telelink is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cistro Telelink?

The market cap of Cistro Telelink is ₹5.49 Cr as on Feb 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cistro Telelink?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cistro Telelink are ₹1.07 and ₹1.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cistro Telelink?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cistro Telelink stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cistro Telelink is ₹1.07 and 52-week low of Cistro Telelink is ₹0.79 as on Feb 23, 2026.

How has the Cistro Telelink performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cistro Telelink has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 9.18% over 3 months, 35.44% over 1 year, 26.39% across 3 years, and 27.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink are -38.49 and 1.16 on Feb 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cistro Telelink News

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