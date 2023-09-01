What is the Market Cap of Cistro Telelink Ltd.? The market cap of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹3.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is -152.5 and PB ratio of Cistro Telelink Ltd. is 0.71 as on .

What is the share price of Cistro Telelink Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cistro Telelink Ltd. is ₹.61 as on .