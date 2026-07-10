Bharti Airtel fixed July 24, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive its proposed final dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Earlier, on May 13, 2026, Bharti Airtel’s board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per partly paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each, on which only Rs 1.25 per share has been paid and the remaining call money is yet to be paid.

Bharti Airtel AGM on August 3

Shareholders will consider the dividend proposal at the company’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held on August 3.

If shareholders approve the proposal, the company will pay the dividend within 30 days of the AGM. The payment will be made after deducting applicable tax at source to eligible shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records on the record date.

About Bharti Airtel

Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 650 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities.

The company claims to be the second largest mobile operators globally with networks covering over two billion people.

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Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi (FTTH+ FWA) that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, video streaming services, digital payments and financial services.

For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data center services, cyber security, IoT, and cloud-based communication.

Bharti Airtel Share price

The share price of Bharti Airtel is trading flat in the intraday trading session at Rs 1,915.00. The stock has gained 2.43% in last three months. On year-to-date basis, Bharti Airtel shares declined 9.22%.