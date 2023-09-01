Nettlinx Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC016930 and registration number is 016930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of internet access by the operator of the wireless infrastructure. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.