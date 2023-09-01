Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.39
|-8.21
|10.42
|-26.30
|125.47
|304.57
|196.25
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.57
|15.42
|17.80
|58.60
|140.24
|2.01
|5.11
|39.14
|53.28
|47.23
|113.10
|248.48
|15.42
|21.28
|39.89
|45.36
|10.34
|12.82
|-58.59
|8.45
|15.10
|43.66
|55.52
|-28.16
|2,524.64
|1,717.46
|1.27
|6.19
|22.98
|50.54
|30.85
|1,330.00
|202.06
|45.96
|37.45
|105.15
|121.84
|136.76
|100.00
|100.00
|14.29
|23.39
|30.24
|23.09
|1.25
|174.73
|57.43
|12.33
|52.69
|58.36
|69.01
|-5.30
|232.91
|158.44
|17.46
|16.54
|23.33
|-18.23
|-44.98
|-41.04
|-91.87
|9.60
|10.07
|33.74
|39.85
|-10.94
|406.62
|10.71
|13.48
|-5.61
|12.22
|18.82
|-29.86
|405.00
|65.57
|0
|0
|3.39
|15.09
|22.00
|110.34
|190.48
|-1.79
|12.82
|41.94
|-14.40
|-10.57
|45.70
|-7.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend & Bonus issue
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Nettlinx Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC016930 and registration number is 016930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of internet access by the operator of the wireless infrastructure. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nettlinx Ltd. is ₹224.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nettlinx Ltd. is 76.13 and PB ratio of Nettlinx Ltd. is 6.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nettlinx Ltd. is ₹92.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nettlinx Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nettlinx Ltd. is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Nettlinx Ltd. is ₹35.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.