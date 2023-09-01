Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nettlinx Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NETTLINX LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹92.95 Closed
-1.95-1.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nettlinx Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.95₹93.50
₹92.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.52₹136.00
₹92.95
Open Price
₹92.95
Prev. Close
₹94.80
Volume
1,460

Nettlinx Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.32
  • R293.68
  • R393.87
  • Pivot
    93.13
  • S192.77
  • S292.58
  • S392.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.7293.89
  • 1086.8393.69
  • 2087.8693.8
  • 5084.0393.1
  • 10078.1191.02
  • 20079.0382.12

Nettlinx Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.39-8.2110.42-26.30125.47304.57196.25
-0.86-2.884.5715.4217.8058.60140.24
2.015.1139.1453.2847.23113.10248.48
15.4221.2839.8945.3610.3412.82-58.59
8.4515.1043.6655.52-28.162,524.641,717.46
1.276.1922.9850.5430.851,330.00202.06
45.9637.45105.15121.84136.76100.00100.00
14.2923.3930.2423.091.25174.7357.43
12.3352.6958.3669.01-5.30232.91158.44
17.4616.5423.33-18.23-44.98-41.04-91.87
9.6010.0733.7439.85-10.94406.6210.71
13.48-5.6112.2218.82-29.86405.0065.57
003.3915.0922.00110.34190.48
-1.7912.8241.94-14.40-10.5745.70-7.17

Nettlinx Ltd. Share Holdings

Nettlinx Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend & Bonus issue
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Nettlinx Ltd.

Nettlinx Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC016930 and registration number is 016930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of internet access by the operator of the wireless infrastructure. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Manohar Loka Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Radhika Kundur
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Dr. Erwin Leopold Dieck
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeeten Anil Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijaya Bhasker Reddy Maddi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkateswara Rao Narepalem
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Nettlinx Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nettlinx Ltd.?

The market cap of Nettlinx Ltd. is ₹224.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nettlinx Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nettlinx Ltd. is 76.13 and PB ratio of Nettlinx Ltd. is 6.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nettlinx Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nettlinx Ltd. is ₹92.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nettlinx Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nettlinx Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nettlinx Ltd. is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Nettlinx Ltd. is ₹35.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data