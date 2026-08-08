Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nettlinx Share Price

NSE
BSE

NETTLINX

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Nettlinx along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.86 Closed
-0.07₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nettlinx Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.74₹15.90
₹14.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.60₹32.11
₹14.86
Open Price
₹15.90
Prev. Close
₹14.87
Volume
1,468

Source: Dion Global

Nettlinx Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nettlinx has declined 38.31% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Nettlinx has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Nettlinx Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nettlinx Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.3815.13
1015.2115.21
2015.4215.38
5016.0315.86
10016.416.61
20017.9520.12

Source: Dion Global

Nettlinx Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nettlinx remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nettlinx Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTNettlinx - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Results 30.06.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTNettlinx - Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 03, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTNettlinx - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTNettlinx - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTNettlinx - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nettlinx

Nettlinx Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC016930 and registration number is 016930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of internet access by the operator of the wireless infrastructure. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohith Loka Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkateswara Rao Narepalem
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Reddy Molakala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Maistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amarender Reddy Bandaru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vaishnavi Nalabala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeeten Anil Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nettlinx Share Price

What is the share price of Nettlinx?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nettlinx is ₹14.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nettlinx?

The Nettlinx is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nettlinx?

The market cap of Nettlinx is ₹35.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nettlinx?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nettlinx are ₹15.90 and ₹14.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nettlinx?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nettlinx stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nettlinx is ₹32.11 and 52-week low of Nettlinx is ₹13.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nettlinx performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nettlinx has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -6.6% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, -47.05% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nettlinx?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nettlinx are -7.50 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nettlinx News

More Nettlinx News
Market Pulse