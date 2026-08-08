What is the share price of Nettlinx? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nettlinx is ₹14.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Nettlinx? The Nettlinx is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nettlinx? The market cap of Nettlinx is ₹35.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nettlinx? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nettlinx are ₹15.90 and ₹14.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nettlinx? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nettlinx stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nettlinx is ₹32.11 and 52-week low of Nettlinx is ₹13.60 as on .

How has the Nettlinx performed historically in terms of returns? The Nettlinx has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -6.6% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, -47.05% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nettlinx? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nettlinx are -7.50 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global