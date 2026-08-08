Here's the live share price of Nettlinx along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nettlinx has declined 38.31% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Nettlinx has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.38
|15.13
|10
|15.21
|15.21
|20
|15.42
|15.38
|50
|16.03
|15.86
|100
|16.4
|16.61
|200
|17.95
|20.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nettlinx remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Nettlinx - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Results 30.06.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Nettlinx - Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Nettlinx - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Nettlinx - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Nettlinx - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Nettlinx Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC016930 and registration number is 016930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of internet access by the operator of the wireless infrastructure. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nettlinx is ₹14.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nettlinx is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nettlinx is ₹35.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nettlinx are ₹15.90 and ₹14.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nettlinx stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nettlinx is ₹32.11 and 52-week low of Nettlinx is ₹13.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nettlinx has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -6.6% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, -47.05% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nettlinx are -7.50 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global