City Online Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CITY ONLINE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

City Online Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.40₹4.48
₹4.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.95₹7.45
₹4.40
Open Price
₹4.48
Prev. Close
₹4.40
Volume
0

City Online Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.45
  • R24.51
  • R34.53
  • Pivot
    4.43
  • S14.37
  • S24.35
  • S34.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.314.41
  • 105.654.36
  • 205.224.24
  • 505.074.15
  • 1004.934.38
  • 2005.654.74

City Online Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.7912.8241.94-14.40-10.5745.70-7.17
-0.86-2.884.5715.4217.8058.60140.24
2.015.1139.1453.2847.23113.10248.48
15.4221.2839.8945.3610.3412.82-58.59
8.4515.1043.6655.52-28.162,524.641,717.46
1.276.1922.9850.5430.851,330.00202.06
45.9637.45105.15121.84136.76100.00100.00
14.2923.3930.2423.091.25174.7357.43
12.3352.6958.3669.01-5.30232.91158.44
17.4616.5423.33-18.23-44.98-41.04-91.87
2.39-8.2110.42-26.30125.47304.57196.25
9.6010.0733.7439.85-10.94406.6210.71
13.48-5.6112.2218.82-29.86405.0065.57
003.3915.0922.00110.34190.48

City Online Services Ltd. Share Holdings

City Online Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About City Online Services Ltd.

City Online Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032114 and registration number is 032114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Raghava Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. R Krishna Mohan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harinath
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. S Naga Durga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Satyanarayana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Thomos P Nicodemus
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Nageswara Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on City Online Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of City Online Services Ltd.?

The market cap of City Online Services Ltd. is ₹2.27 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of City Online Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of City Online Services Ltd. is 5.34 and PB ratio of City Online Services Ltd. is -14.78 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of City Online Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Online Services Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of City Online Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Online Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Online Services Ltd. is ₹7.45 and 52-week low of City Online Services Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.

