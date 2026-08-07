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City Online Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITY ONLINE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of City Online Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.83 Closed
-4.98₹ -0.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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City Online Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.83₹7.83
₹7.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.86₹9.27
₹7.83
Open Price
₹7.83
Prev. Close
₹8.24
Volume
410

Source: Dion Global

City Online Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, City Online Services has declined 2.00% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, City Online Services has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

City Online Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

City Online Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.348.31
108.448.29
208.078.05
507.617.66
1007.337.48
2007.497.37

Source: Dion Global

City Online Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, City Online Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 81.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

City Online Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,00,00000

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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City Online Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTCity Online Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 03:55 AM IST ISTCity Online Services - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31/03/2026
May 26, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTCity Online Services - Update on board meeting
May 26, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTCity Online Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
Apr 30, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTCity Online Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About City Online Services

City Online Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032114 and registration number is 032114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Raghava Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. R Krishna Mohan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ch Harinath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. S Naga Durga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Seshu Babu Kanuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rambabu Talluri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on City Online Services Share Price

What is the share price of City Online Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Online Services is ₹7.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is City Online Services?

The City Online Services is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of City Online Services?

The market cap of City Online Services is ₹4.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of City Online Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of City Online Services are ₹7.83 and ₹7.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of City Online Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Online Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Online Services is ₹9.27 and 52-week low of City Online Services is ₹4.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the City Online Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The City Online Services has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.23% for the past month, 4.26% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, 28.39% across 3 years, and 9.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of City Online Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Online Services are -2.78 and -1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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