What is the share price of City Online Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Online Services is ₹7.83 as on .

What kind of stock is City Online Services? The City Online Services is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of City Online Services? The market cap of City Online Services is ₹4.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of City Online Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of City Online Services are ₹7.83 and ₹7.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of City Online Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Online Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Online Services is ₹9.27 and 52-week low of City Online Services is ₹4.86 as on .

How has the City Online Services performed historically in terms of returns? The City Online Services has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.23% for the past month, 4.26% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, 28.39% across 3 years, and 9.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of City Online Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Online Services are -2.78 and -1.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global