Here's the live share price of City Online Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, City Online Services has declined 2.00% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, City Online Services has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.34
|8.31
|10
|8.44
|8.29
|20
|8.07
|8.05
|50
|7.61
|7.66
|100
|7.33
|7.48
|200
|7.49
|7.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, City Online Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 81.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,00,000
|0
|0
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|City Online Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 03:55 AM IST IST
|City Online Services - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31/03/2026
|May 26, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|City Online Services - Update on board meeting
|May 26, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|City Online Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
|Apr 30, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|City Online Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
City Online Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032114 and registration number is 032114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Online Services is ₹7.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The City Online Services is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of City Online Services is ₹4.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of City Online Services are ₹7.83 and ₹7.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Online Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Online Services is ₹9.27 and 52-week low of City Online Services is ₹4.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The City Online Services has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.23% for the past month, 4.26% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, 28.39% across 3 years, and 9.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Online Services are -2.78 and -1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global