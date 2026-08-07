Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Bharti group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Bharti group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Bharti Hexacom
|1514.00
|0.60
|0.04
|4.77
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|147.53
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88.76
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Bharti group stocks today are Bharti Hexacom (up 0.04%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bharti Airtel (down 0.25%) and Indus Towers (down 0.01%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Bharti Group has a strong presence in the , and telecommunications industry.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Bharti group here.
Aside of the Bharti Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.