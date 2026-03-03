Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tejas Networks
|485.45
|49.85
|11.44
|1,92,01,336
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.25
|56.90
|2.33
|4,88,200
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|6,26,466
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|4,32,914
|Bharti Hexacom
|1591.90
|-9.55
|-0.60
|6,002
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.00
|-20.50
|-0.96
|5,282
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|28,820
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|716.80
|-8.35
|-1.15
|93,068
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|70,17,231
|KFIN Technologies
|934.95
|-22.05
|-2.30
|67,209
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.05
|-6.45
|-2.43
|2,63,569
|Info Edge (India)
|1006.20
|-25.50
|-2.47
|31,077
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.55
|-3.60
|-2.88
|4,99,163
|360 One Wam
|1070.80
|-31.90
|-2.89
|9,77,237
|Vodafone Idea
|10.30
|-0.31
|-2.92
|6,12,39,021
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|7,998
|Angel One
|226.35
|-7.35
|-3.15
|5,63,735
|One97 Communications
|1059.65
|-36.50
|-3.33
|11,79,197
|Computer Age Management Services
|650.75
|-27.25
|-4.02
|2,51,196
|TBO Tek
|1176.80
|-49.55
|-4.04
|7,425
|BLS International Services
|267.20
|-11.65
|-4.18
|2,05,646
|Swiggy
|289.40
|-12.70
|-4.20
|8,94,720