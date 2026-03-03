Facebook Pixel Code
2749.34 Closed
-1.52-42.32
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-3.3
1M
-7.2
3M
-14.1
6M
-10.8
1Y
14.3
5Y
-5.9
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tejas Networks		485.4549.8511.441,92,01,336
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.334,88,200
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.346,26,466
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.384,32,914
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.606,002
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.00-20.50-0.965,282
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.0428,820
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.1593,068
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.3870,17,231
KFIN Technologies		934.95-22.05-2.3067,209
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.432,63,569
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.4731,077
Indian Energy Exchange		121.55-3.60-2.884,99,163
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.899,77,237
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.926,12,39,021
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.967,998
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.155,63,735
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.3311,79,197
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.022,51,196
TBO Tek		1176.80-49.55-4.047,425
BLS International Services		267.20-11.65-4.182,05,646
Swiggy		289.40-12.70-4.208,94,720
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
