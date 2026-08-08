Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Quadrant Televentures Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUADRANT TELEVENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Quadrant Televentures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.52 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Quadrant Televentures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.50₹0.54
₹0.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.24₹0.56
₹0.52
Open Price
₹0.50
Prev. Close
₹0.52
Volume
29,67,251

Source: Dion Global

Quadrant Televentures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quadrant Televentures has gained 30.00% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Quadrant Televentures has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Quadrant Televentures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quadrant Televentures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.530.52
100.490.5
200.450.46
500.40.42
1000.370.39
2000.380.43

Source: Dion Global

Quadrant Televentures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quadrant Televentures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 12.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Quadrant Televentures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTQuadrant Televenture - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
Aug 04, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTQuadrant Televenture - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTQuadrant Televenture - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 25, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTQuadrant Televenture - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 19, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTQuadrant Televenture - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Quadrant Televentures

Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00000MH1946PLC197474 and registration number is 197474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh A Kadam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pritesh G Lahoti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anushka J Vagal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod B Jagjeevan
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Quadrant Televentures Share Price

What is the share price of Quadrant Televentures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.52 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quadrant Televentures?

The Quadrant Televentures is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quadrant Televentures?

The market cap of Quadrant Televentures is ₹31.84 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quadrant Televentures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quadrant Televentures are ₹0.54 and ₹0.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quadrant Televentures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadrant Televentures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.56 and 52-week low of Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.24 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Quadrant Televentures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quadrant Televentures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 33.33% for the past month, 44.44% over 3 months, 30.0% over 1 year, -20.88% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures are 0.00 and -0.02 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Quadrant Televentures News

More Quadrant Televentures News
Market Pulse