What is the Market Cap of Quadrant Televentures Ltd.? The market cap of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹61.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is -0.58 and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is -0.03 as on .

What is the share price of Quadrant Televentures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹1.01 as on .