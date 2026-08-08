What is the share price of Quadrant Televentures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Quadrant Televentures? The Quadrant Televentures is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quadrant Televentures? The market cap of Quadrant Televentures is ₹31.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quadrant Televentures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quadrant Televentures are ₹0.54 and ₹0.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quadrant Televentures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadrant Televentures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.56 and 52-week low of Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.24 as on .

How has the Quadrant Televentures performed historically in terms of returns? The Quadrant Televentures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 33.33% for the past month, 44.44% over 3 months, 30.0% over 1 year, -20.88% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures are 0.00 and -0.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global