Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.48
|-5.61
|12.22
|18.82
|-29.86
|405.00
|65.57
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.57
|15.42
|17.80
|58.60
|140.24
|2.01
|5.11
|39.14
|53.28
|47.23
|113.10
|248.48
|15.42
|21.28
|39.89
|45.36
|10.34
|12.82
|-58.59
|8.45
|15.10
|43.66
|55.52
|-28.16
|2,524.64
|1,717.46
|1.27
|6.19
|22.98
|50.54
|30.85
|1,330.00
|202.06
|45.96
|37.45
|105.15
|121.84
|136.76
|100.00
|100.00
|14.29
|23.39
|30.24
|23.09
|1.25
|174.73
|57.43
|12.33
|52.69
|58.36
|69.01
|-5.30
|232.91
|158.44
|17.46
|16.54
|23.33
|-18.23
|-44.98
|-41.04
|-91.87
|2.39
|-8.21
|10.42
|-26.30
|125.47
|304.57
|196.25
|9.60
|10.07
|33.74
|39.85
|-10.94
|406.62
|10.71
|0
|0
|3.39
|15.09
|22.00
|110.34
|190.48
|-1.79
|12.82
|41.94
|-14.40
|-10.57
|45.70
|-7.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00000MH1946PLC197474 and registration number is 197474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 437.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹61.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is -0.58 and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadrant Televentures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹2.75 and 52-week low of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.