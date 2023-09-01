Follow Us

Quadrant Televentures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

QUADRANT TELEVENTURES LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.01 Closed
4.120.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quadrant Televentures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.97₹1.01
₹1.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.75₹2.75
₹1.01
Open Price
₹0.97
Prev. Close
₹0.97
Volume
7,00,303

Quadrant Televentures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.02
  • R21.04
  • R31.06
  • Pivot
    1
  • S10.98
  • S20.96
  • S30.94

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.010.93
  • 101.90.92
  • 201.960.92
  • 501.80.92
  • 1001.480.96
  • 2001.151.04

Quadrant Televentures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.48-5.6112.2218.82-29.86405.0065.57
-0.86-2.884.5715.4217.8058.60140.24
2.015.1139.1453.2847.23113.10248.48
15.4221.2839.8945.3610.3412.82-58.59
8.4515.1043.6655.52-28.162,524.641,717.46
1.276.1922.9850.5430.851,330.00202.06
45.9637.45105.15121.84136.76100.00100.00
14.2923.3930.2423.091.25174.7357.43
12.3352.6958.3669.01-5.30232.91158.44
17.4616.5423.33-18.23-44.98-41.04-91.87
2.39-8.2110.42-26.30125.47304.57196.25
9.6010.0733.7439.85-10.94406.6210.71
003.3915.0922.00110.34190.48
-1.7912.8241.94-14.40-10.5745.70-7.17

Quadrant Televentures Ltd. Share Holdings

Quadrant Televentures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Quadrant Televentures Ltd.

Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00000MH1946PLC197474 and registration number is 197474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 437.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh A Kadam
    Director
  • Mr. Pritesh G Lahoti
    Director
  • Ms. Anushka J Vagal
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Joshi
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Quadrant Televentures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quadrant Televentures Ltd.?

The market cap of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹61.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is -0.58 and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quadrant Televentures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quadrant Televentures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadrant Televentures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹2.75 and 52-week low of Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

