Here's the live share price of Quadrant Televentures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quadrant Televentures has gained 30.00% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Quadrant Televentures has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.53
|0.52
|10
|0.49
|0.5
|20
|0.45
|0.46
|50
|0.4
|0.42
|100
|0.37
|0.39
|200
|0.38
|0.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quadrant Televentures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 12.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Quadrant Televenture - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Quadrant Televenture - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Quadrant Televenture - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Quadrant Televenture - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 19, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Quadrant Televenture - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Quadrant Televentures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00000MH1946PLC197474 and registration number is 197474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.52 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Quadrant Televentures is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quadrant Televentures is ₹31.84 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quadrant Televentures are ₹0.54 and ₹0.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadrant Televentures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.56 and 52-week low of Quadrant Televentures is ₹0.24 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Quadrant Televentures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 33.33% for the past month, 44.44% over 3 months, 30.0% over 1 year, -20.88% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures are 0.00 and -0.02 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global