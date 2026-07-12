Despite benchmark indices ending the week in the red, four of India’s 10 most-valued listed companies collectively added nearly Rs 93,000 crore in market capitalisation, led by strong gains in HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

The combined market value of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and LIC rose by Rs 92,995.48 crore during the week, while the remaining six companies in the top-10 pack together lost Rs 49,294.13 crore in valuation. The gains came even as the BSE Sensex slipped 194.52 points (0.25%) and the Nifty 50 declined 63.95 points (0.26%), ending a four-week winning streak amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and volatility in crude oil prices.

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, told news agency PTI that markets initially rallied on easing crude oil prices, encouraging first-quarter business updates, improving monsoon progress and broad-based buying. However, he noted that investor sentiment weakened mid-week following escalating Iran-US tensions, triggering profit booking before benchmark indices recovered part of the losses during the final two trading sessions.

HDFC Bank, Airtel emerge as biggest wealth creators

Among the top gainers, HDFC Bank added Rs 35,808.09 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 12.69 lakh crore, making it the biggest gainer of the week. Bharti Airtel gained Rs 34,896.92 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 11.98 lakh crore and LIC added Rs 16,065.5 crore, taking its market value to Rs 5.60 lakh crore. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries gained Rs 6,224.97 crore, strengthening its position as India’s most valuable listed company with a valuation of Rs 17.71 lakh crore.

On the losing side, Hindustan Unilever shed Rs 12,088.65 crore, while Larsen & Toubro lost Rs 11,040.23 crore. TCS declined by Rs 8,574.87 crore. Bajaj Finance saw its valuation fall by Rs 7,813.58 crore. ICICI Bank lost Rs 6,315.32 crore. and State Bank of India declined by Rs 3,461.48 crore.

The ranking of India’s most valuable listed companies remained unchanged, with Reliance Industries leading the pack, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Finance, LIC, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever.

Q1 earnings season to drive markets this week

Investor attention is now expected to shift decisively towards the Q1FY27 earnings season, with more than 140 companies scheduled to announce financial results over the coming week. The spotlight will remain on corporate commentary, management guidance, margins and demand outlook across sectors.

July 13

IT major HCL Technologies will kick off the week’s marquee earnings, with investors also tracking a possible second interim dividend. ICICI Prudential AMC and several mid-cap firms are also slated to report results.

July 14

Markets will closely monitor earnings from Tata Elxsi and L&T Technology Services, offering cues on demand trends in the engineering and technology services space.

July 15

One of the busiest days of the season will see 39 companies report results, including Union Bank of India, HDB Financial Services, HDFC AMC, Angel One, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, and Groww.

July 16

The focus returns to the IT sector with earnings from Wipro and Tech Mahindra. Investors will also track results from Jio Financial Services, ITC Hotels, Polycab India and BHEL.

July 17

All eyes will be on Reliance Industries, whose earnings are expected to be among the most closely watched this season. Investors will scrutinise updates on its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, retail, telecom and new energy segments, particularly after volatility in global crude markets. JSW Steel, Tata Technologies, Havells India and Oberoi Realty are also scheduled to announce results.

July 18

The earnings season concludes the week with heavyweight private lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank reporting their quarterly numbers. Investors will closely analyse loan growth, asset quality, margins and management commentary following recent leadership changes at some lenders.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.