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Piramal Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Piramal Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,124.60 Closed
0.25₹ 2.80
As on Sep 22, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Piramal Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,110.00₹1,188.00
₹1,124.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹849.90₹1,355.90
₹1,124.60
Open Price
₹1,122.80
Prev. Close
₹1,121.80
Volume
67,905

Source: Dion Global

Piramal Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Piramal Enterprises has gained 3.28% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Piramal Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Piramal Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Piramal Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,146.971,133.75
101,115.961,125.82
201,111.061,126.06
501,182.621,143.42
1001,148.151,131.95
2001,082.891,096.64

Source: Dion Global

Piramal Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Piramal Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.16%, while DII stake increased to 15.19%, FII holding fell to 15.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Piramal Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTPiramal Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTPiramal Enterprises - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP
Jul 16, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTPiramal Enterprises - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Jul 16, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTPiramal Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
Jul 16, 2026, 04:37 AM IST ISTPiramal Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1947PLC005719 and registration number is 005719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2138.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay G Piramal
    Chairman
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Swati A Piramal
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Kunal Bahl
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Dalmia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anita George
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Asheet Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhail Nathani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Piramal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nandini Piramal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shikha Sharma
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Piramal Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Piramal Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Enterprises is ₹1,124.60 as on Sep 22, 2025.

What kind of stock is Piramal Enterprises?

The Piramal Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Enterprises?

The market cap of Piramal Enterprises is ₹25,492.17 Cr as on Sep 22, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Piramal Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Piramal Enterprises are ₹1,188.00 and ₹1,110.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piramal Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Enterprises is ₹1,355.90 and 52-week low of Piramal Enterprises is ₹849.90 as on Sep 22, 2025.

How has the Piramal Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Piramal Enterprises has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -2.31% over 3 months, 3.28% over 1 year, 8.1% across 3 years, and -2.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piramal Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piramal Enterprises are 58.19 and 1.16 on Sep 22, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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