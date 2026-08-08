Here's the live share price of Piramal Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Piramal Enterprises has gained 3.28% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Piramal Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,146.97
|1,133.75
|10
|1,115.96
|1,125.82
|20
|1,111.06
|1,126.06
|50
|1,182.62
|1,143.42
|100
|1,148.15
|1,131.95
|200
|1,082.89
|1,096.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Piramal Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.16%, while DII stake increased to 15.19%, FII holding fell to 15.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Piramal Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Piramal Enterprises - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Piramal Enterprises - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Piramal Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:37 AM IST IST
|Piramal Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1947PLC005719 and registration number is 005719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2138.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Enterprises is ₹1,124.60 as on Sep 22, 2025.
The Piramal Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Piramal Enterprises is ₹25,492.17 Cr as on Sep 22, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Piramal Enterprises are ₹1,188.00 and ₹1,110.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Enterprises is ₹1,355.90 and 52-week low of Piramal Enterprises is ₹849.90 as on Sep 22, 2025.
The Piramal Enterprises has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -2.31% over 3 months, 3.28% over 1 year, 8.1% across 3 years, and -2.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piramal Enterprises are 58.19 and 1.16 on Sep 22, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global