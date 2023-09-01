Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹1,078.25 Closed
2.3724.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,052.05₹1,086.65
₹1,078.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹630.45₹1,123.30
₹1,078.25
Open Price
₹1,058.90
Prev. Close
₹1,053.30
Volume
15,60,816

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,093.05
  • R21,107.15
  • R31,127.65
  • Pivot
    1,072.55
  • S11,058.45
  • S21,037.95
  • S31,023.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5835.441,061.04
  • 10822.111,059.4
  • 20838.541,045.5
  • 501,162.09989.47
  • 1001,440.72931.11
  • 2001,825.45975.53

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.717.4037.7138.414.96-20.53-64.15
1.500.693.9718.931.93100.89168.72
0.93-3.464.6812.95-12.79138.69128.16
4.30-0.158.1247.2143.00367.47273.82
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.35-4.69-7.7411.75-9.494.1323.28
2.713.2935.7756.7344.05171.1049.59
0.60-5.9512.5231.9221.279.31213.38
2.45-6.127.1621.1561.82200.4130.56
1.581.031.6517.1744.50122.891.04
3.5015.7933.4234.1114.0155.52109.33
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.30-0.842.5612.4724.5068.9662.76
1.31-4.1334.1036.1372.55560.73-17.55
-0.48-5.3312.2745.1342.84100.84268.28
-2.190.7633.6333.1448.4448.4448.44
0.66-1.7427.5632.4924.9129.2988.74
3.52-0.2318.2064.6546.49120.2463.19
-6.48-8.0513.507.5113.6186.8550.05

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Growth Fund20,00,0001.17202.35
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund15,58,1231.25157.64
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund8,91,0000.7690.15
Quant Mid Cap Fund6,93,7462.7770.19
Quant Active Fund6,18,8701.1762.61
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund5,00,0000.9750.59
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund4,58,2500.3246.36
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund4,17,9242.1342.28
Quant Tax Plan4,00,0000.9140.47
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan3,59,7001.5736.39
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1947PLC005719 and registration number is 005719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2225.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay G Piramal
    Chairman
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Swati A Piramal
    Vice Chairperson
  • Ms. Nandini Piramal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Dalmia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Piramal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Bahl
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Khushru Jijina
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Ramadorai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shikha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Vaghul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhail Nathani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anita George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Bhailal Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹25,138.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is 2.52 and PB ratio of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,78.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,123.30 and 52-week low of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹630.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data