What is the share price of Piramal Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Enterprises is ₹1,124.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Piramal Enterprises? The Piramal Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Enterprises? The market cap of Piramal Enterprises is ₹25,492.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Piramal Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Piramal Enterprises are ₹1,188.00 and ₹1,110.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piramal Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Enterprises is ₹1,355.90 and 52-week low of Piramal Enterprises is ₹849.90 as on .

How has the Piramal Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Piramal Enterprises has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -2.31% over 3 months, 3.28% over 1 year, 8.1% across 3 years, and -2.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piramal Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piramal Enterprises are 58.19 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global