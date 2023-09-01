Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.71
|7.40
|37.71
|38.41
|4.96
|-20.53
|-64.15
|1.50
|0.69
|3.97
|18.93
|1.93
|100.89
|168.72
|0.93
|-3.46
|4.68
|12.95
|-12.79
|138.69
|128.16
|4.30
|-0.15
|8.12
|47.21
|43.00
|367.47
|273.82
|1.65
|-1.21
|4.99
|16.47
|28.06
|177.17
|141.59
|2.35
|-4.69
|-7.74
|11.75
|-9.49
|4.13
|23.28
|2.71
|3.29
|35.77
|56.73
|44.05
|171.10
|49.59
|0.60
|-5.95
|12.52
|31.92
|21.27
|9.31
|213.38
|2.45
|-6.12
|7.16
|21.15
|61.82
|200.41
|30.56
|1.58
|1.03
|1.65
|17.17
|44.50
|122.89
|1.04
|3.50
|15.79
|33.42
|34.11
|14.01
|55.52
|109.33
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.03
|-4.68
|20.55
|40.13
|59.50
|104.66
|-24.56
|-0.30
|-0.84
|2.56
|12.47
|24.50
|68.96
|62.76
|1.31
|-4.13
|34.10
|36.13
|72.55
|560.73
|-17.55
|-0.48
|-5.33
|12.27
|45.13
|42.84
|100.84
|268.28
|-2.19
|0.76
|33.63
|33.14
|48.44
|48.44
|48.44
|0.66
|-1.74
|27.56
|32.49
|24.91
|29.29
|88.74
|3.52
|-0.23
|18.20
|64.65
|46.49
|120.24
|63.19
|-6.48
|-8.05
|13.50
|7.51
|13.61
|86.85
|50.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|20,00,000
|1.17
|202.35
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|15,58,123
|1.25
|157.64
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|8,91,000
|0.76
|90.15
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|6,93,746
|2.77
|70.19
|Quant Active Fund
|6,18,870
|1.17
|62.61
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|5,00,000
|0.97
|50.59
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|4,58,250
|0.32
|46.36
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|4,17,924
|2.13
|42.28
|Quant Tax Plan
|4,00,000
|0.91
|40.47
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan
|3,59,700
|1.57
|36.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1947PLC005719 and registration number is 005719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2225.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹25,138.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is 2.52 and PB ratio of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,78.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,123.30 and 52-week low of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹630.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.