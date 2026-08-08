Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of nbfc companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on nbfc stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Poddar Housing and Development
|49.21
|2.34
|4.99
|0.88
|Lenskart Solutions
|570.50
|5.50
|0.97
|73.35
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|218.93
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|134.69
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|4.50
|0.52
|112.59
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2650.00
|8.00
|0.30
|164.80
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.30
|0.05
|0.01
|280.22
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27.86
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|658.00
|-2.00
|-0.30
|32.85
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.00
|-1.25
|-0.62
|109.70
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|-0.75
|-0.87
|442.81
|Sundaram Finance
|4590.00
|-48.90
|-1.05
|0.52
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11301.00
|-126.10
|-1.10
|14.11
|HDB Financial Services
|666.30
|-8.65
|-1.28
|137.34
|Max Financial Services
|1500.00
|-24.80
|-1.63
|9.28
|Aditya Birla Capital
|414.50
|-10.50
|-2.47
|231.46
|Jio Financial Services
|257.40
|-6.60
|-2.50
|1387.83
|L&T Finance
|310.90
|-8.10
|-2.54
|286.54
|Tata Capital
|372.15
|-10.75
|-2.81
|883.18
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1870.05
|-68.95
|-3.56
|1637.41
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|135.52
|Bajaj Finance
|1082.00
|-67.90
|-5.90
|985.66
The top gainers among the NBFC sector stocks today are Poddar Housing and Development (up 4.99%) and Lenskart Solutions (up 0.97%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the NBFC sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund
|54.77
|Bajaj Finance
|10.85