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List of NBFC Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of nbfc companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on nbfc stocks here.

NBFC Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Poddar Housing and Development		49.212.344.990.88
Lenskart Solutions		570.505.500.9773.35
REC		366.003.150.87218.93
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.72134.69
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.004.500.52112.59
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2650.008.000.30164.80
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.300.050.01280.22
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227.86
SBI Cards and Payment Services		658.00-2.00-0.3032.85
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.00-1.25-0.62109.70
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.87442.81
Sundaram Finance		4590.00-48.90-1.050.52
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11301.00-126.10-1.1014.11
HDB Financial Services		666.30-8.65-1.28137.34
Max Financial Services		1500.00-24.80-1.639.28
Aditya Birla Capital		414.50-10.50-2.47231.46
Jio Financial Services		257.40-6.60-2.501387.83
L&T Finance		310.90-8.10-2.54286.54
Tata Capital		372.15-10.75-2.81883.18
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1870.05-68.95-3.561637.41
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.18135.52
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.90985.66
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the NBFC sector stocks today are Poddar Housing and Development (up 4.99%) and Lenskart Solutions (up 0.97%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the NBFC sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the NBFC Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund54.77Bajaj Finance10.85

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