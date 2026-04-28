The global markets are cautious as investors weigh the latest US-Iran signals. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a quiet start, down 31 points at 24,062.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 195 points or 0.81% higher at 24,093, while the BSE Sensex fell 639 points or 0.83% to close at 77,303.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 28, 2026

US-Iran talks

Iran presented a new offer to stop its attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a complete end to the war, including the US lifting the naval blockade of Iranian ports and the postponement of nuclear negotiations, reported The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

Trump has discussed Iran’s reported offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on the US lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

It is still uncertain if Trump, who has stated that sanctions relief will only be granted after a deal is “100% complete,” is open to viewing the proposal as a means to reduce tensions in the ongoing two-month conflict.

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Tuesday morning opened on a cautious note as investors remained cautious of US-Iran negotiations. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.49% after notching a record high on Monday, while the Topix added 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1% while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.92%. Similarly, Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,875, lower than the index’s last close of 25,925.65.

US markets

The US markets closed Monday’s trade on a higher note. The S&P 500 index added 0.12% and closed at a record level of 7,173.91. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.20% and notched a closing record of 24,887.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.92 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 49,167.79.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 0.70% to trade at $97.05 per barrel. Brent crude futures traded 0.44% higher at $108.70 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices increased 0.63% to trade at $96.98 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,51,870 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.6% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,51,610 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,13,902.5. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,707.20 an ounce, rising 0.29%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 1.08% at Rs 2.43 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices rose 1.23% on Tuesday to trade at $75.95 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 944.47 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,871.11 crore on April 27, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.03% at 98.51. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.07% to close at 94.19 to the dollar on April 27.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Beverages – Non-Alcoholic sector’s stocks rose the most in Monday’s trade, rising 5.8% in market capitalisation. Further, Metals – Non Ferrous stocks were followed by the Consumer Durables sector stocks, which were further followed by the Diagnostics stocks. However, the Small Finance sector stocks fell the most, declining 0.8%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Future Group’s market cap rose the most in Monday’s session, rising 5.8%. It was followed by the Kirloskars Group. In the list of Future Group stocks, Praxis Home Retail’s share surged 10%. Apart from that, Shriram Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 3.2%.