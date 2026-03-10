Significant corporate action is lined up for this week, as major companies are set to declare interim dividends. Major Indian companies like Indian Oil Corporation and IRFC have fixed the record dates for their dividend payouts and announced the payment timelines.

Here is what to watch out for in corporate India this week:

1.Balmer Lawrie to pay interim dividend of Rs 4.5

The Miniratna PSU has set March 11 as the record date for the interim dividend payout of Rs 4.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each. This marks the first interim dividend payout by the company for FY26.

2. Mangalore Refinery to pay interim dividend of Rs 4

ONGC’s subsidiary, Mangalore Refinery, will pay an interim dividend of Rs 4 on fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been set for March 11. Eligible shareholders will receive the payout on or before April 2, the company said in its regulatory filing.

3. SBI Cards and Payment sets record date of March 11

For FY26, the financial services company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10. The record date for determining the entitlement of the dividend payment has been fixed for Wednesday, March 11.

4. IOC to pay second interim dividend of Rs 2

Indian Oil Corporation’s board has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share having a face value of Rs 10. The PSU has fixed March 12 as the record date for the same, and eligible shareholders will receive the payout on or before April 5.

5. Sun TV declares interim dividend of Rs 1.25

The media company announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of Rs 5. The record date for the same has been fixed as March 12, and the payment will be made within 30 days from the date of declaration.

6.IRFC to pay interim dividend; record date March 12

The railway financing entity IRFC will pay its second interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity share of Rs 10 for FY26. The record date for determining the eligible shareholders has been fixed as March 12.