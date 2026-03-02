As we step into the last month of this financial year, a lot of dividend payouts are scheduled for this month. Some companies will make a final dividend payment, while others will announce record dates for payment of interim dividends.

SBI Life Insurance and IRFC will announce their interim dividend, while Hindustan Aeronautics and Oil India are set to complete their dividend payouts.

Here are the major corporate events investors should track this month:

1.Naperol Investments to pay Rs 3 interim dividend

The company, formerly known as National Peroxide, has set the record date of March 4 for the payout of its interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Rs 10.

2.BEL fixes March 6 as record date for interim dividend

The defence PSU has fixed March 6 as the record date for the payment of its interim dividend of Rs 1.95 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1. This represents a dividend percentage of 195%.

3. SBI Cards to consider interim dividend

The company has scheduled a board meeting for March 5 to consider and approve the interim dividend payout for the current financial year. If declared, the record date would fall on March 11, the company said in its regulatory filing.

4. Engineers India set March 6 record date for payout

The company’s board of directors has set March 6 as the record date for the payment of its second interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share, with each share having a face value of Rs 5. The payout shall be completed within 30 days from the date of declaration.

5. John Cockerill India recommends Rs 7 final dividend

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share (70% on Rs 10 face value) for the year ended December 31, 2025. The record date has been set for March 6.

6. SBI Life Insurance announces Rs 2.7 interim dividend

For FY25-26, the company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 2.7 per equity share, each having a face value of Rs 10. This represents a 27% dividend percentage. The record date has been set for March 6, and the payout will be completed on or before March 27.

7. Sun TV to decide on interim dividend on March 6

The media company has scheduled a board meeting for March 6 to consider and approve the payment of an interim dividend for FY25-26.

8. Indian Oil Corp to weigh second interim dividend on March 6

The PSU will consider the payout of its second interim dividend for FY25-26 at a board meeting scheduled for March 6.

9. IRFC board to consider interim dividend

The company’s board has scheduled a meeting for March 9 to consider the second interim dividend for financial year 25-26. The record date has been fixed for March 13.

10. HAL to pay Rs 35 interim dividend by March 14

The aerospace company is set to pay out its first interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share, each having a face value of Rs 5. The payout will be made to eligible shareholders on or before March 14.