Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of restaurant companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on restaurant stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Pecos Hotels & Pubs
|252.00
|37.00
|17.21
|0.50
|Croissance
|1.41
|0.18
|14.63
|155.98
|Sapphire Foods India
|223.35
|23.65
|11.84
|3004.86
|Devyani International
|134.85
|11.05
|8.93
|889.49
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|95.17
|4.80
|5.31
|1499.38
|Speciality Restaurants
|146.00
|3.85
|2.71
|4.81
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|11.25
|2.37
|212.17
|Westlife Foodworld
|588.00
|11.10
|1.92
|6.48
|UVS Hospitality and Services
|95.55
|1.13
|1.20
|28.24
|Anjani Foods
|19.52
|0.08
|0.41
|2.83
|United Foodbrands
|810.80
|3.00
|0.37
|26.46
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Satchmo Holdings
|4.56
|-0.17
|-3.59
|131.62
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|32.67
|-1.71
|-4.97
|20.81
|Neopolitan Pizza and Foods
|6.55
|-0.75
|-10.27
|24.00
The top gainers among the Restaurant sector stocks today are Pecos Hotels & Pubs (up 17.21%) and Croissance (up 14.63%). On the other hand, the top losers include Neopolitan Pizza and Foods (down 10.27%) and Coffee Day Enterprises (down 4.97%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Restaurant sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|4.73
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-2.58
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|3.93
|Jubilant Foodworks
|1.56
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|3.85
|Sapphire Foods India
|11.16
|JM Value Fund
|3.75
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|2.82
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|3.71
|Sapphire Foods India
|12.88