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List of Restaurant Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of restaurant companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on restaurant stocks here.

Restaurant Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Pecos Hotels & Pubs		252.0037.0017.210.50
Croissance		1.410.1814.63155.98
Sapphire Foods India		223.3523.6511.843004.86
Devyani International		134.8511.058.93889.49
Restaurant Brands Asia		95.174.805.311499.38
Speciality Restaurants		146.003.852.714.81
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.37212.17
Westlife Foodworld		588.0011.101.926.48
UVS Hospitality and Services		95.551.131.2028.24
Anjani Foods		19.520.080.412.83
United Foodbrands		810.803.000.3726.46
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Satchmo Holdings		4.56-0.17-3.59131.62
Coffee Day Enterprises		32.67-1.71-4.9720.81
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods		6.55-0.75-10.2724.00
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Restaurant sector stocks today are Pecos Hotels & Pubs (up 17.21%) and Croissance (up 14.63%). On the other hand, the top losers include Neopolitan Pizza and Foods (down 10.27%) and Coffee Day Enterprises (down 4.97%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Restaurant sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Restaurant Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund4.73Jubilant Foodworks-2.58
Sundaram Consumption Fund3.93Jubilant Foodworks1.56
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI3.85Sapphire Foods India11.16
JM Value Fund3.75Restaurant Brands Asia2.82
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V3.71Sapphire Foods India12.88

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