Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Bhartia group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Bhartia group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|11.25
|2.37
|212.17
|Jubilant Pharmova
|928.05
|3.05
|0.33
|10.23
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|India Glycols
|1142.00
|-10.25
|-0.89
|2.16
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|737.00
|-19.15
|-2.53
|25.86
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|1860.00
|-62.00
|-3.23
|0.12
The top gainers among the Bhartia group stocks today are Jubilant Foodworks (up 2.37%) and Jubilant Pharmova (up 0.33%). On the other hand, the top losers include Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (down 3.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (down 2.53%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Bhartia Group has a strong presence across industries, including hospitality, and pharmaceuticals and health care.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Bhartia group here.
Aside of the Bhartia Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.