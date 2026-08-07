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List of Bhartia group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Bhartia group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Bhartia group stocks here.

Bhartia Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.37212.17
Jubilant Pharmova		928.053.050.3310.23
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
India Glycols		1142.00-10.25-0.892.16
Jubilant Ingrevia		737.00-19.15-2.5325.86
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		1860.00-62.00-3.230.12
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Bhartia group stocks today are Jubilant Foodworks (up 2.37%) and Jubilant Pharmova (up 0.33%). On the other hand, the top losers include Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (down 3.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (down 2.53%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Bhartia Group has a strong presence across industries, including hospitality, and pharmaceuticals and health care.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Bhartia group here.

Aside of the Bhartia Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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