Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, reported a 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY27. Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks is up 3.01% in the opening trade.

In its business update filed on exchanges, the company said its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,569.3 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 1,848.5 crore.

Domino’s India reports positive same-store sales growth

Domino’s India posted a like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 2.5% during the quarter, indicating higher sales from stores that have been operational for at least a year.

However, Domino’s Eurasia reported a negative LFL growth of 1.3% after accounting for Ind AS 29 adjustments.

Company adds 76 stores in Q1

Jubilant FoodWorks added a net 76 stores across its businesses taking the group’s total store count to 3,712 at the end of June.

Domino’s India accounted for the majority of the expansion, with the addition of 58 new stores during the quarter. The brand’s total store count reached 2,513 by the end of June.

Domino’s Eurasia added eight new stores during the quarter, taking its total network to 795 stores.

Store network spans six markets

The company said the figures are provisional and remain subject to a limited review by its statutory auditors. The date for the release of its Q1FY27 financial results has not been announced yet.

Jubilant FoodWorks also clarified that the reported numbers reflect the reclassification of Dunkin as discontinued operations in both the current and prior periods. The group’s store network includes both company-owned and franchise-operated outlets across four brands and six markets.

About Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks is India’s largest foodservice company and a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the company holds the exclusive master franchise rights for Domino’s Pizza in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, Popeyes in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, and Dunkin’ in India. It also operates its homegrown brand, Hong’s Kitchen, and, through its subsidiary DP Eurasia, runs Domino’s Pizza and the COFFY café chain in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The group operates across six markets with a network of over 3,500 stores.

Jubilant FoodWorks share price

The share price of Jubilant FoodWorks has gained 9.52% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 18.31%.