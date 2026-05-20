Quick service restaurant chain Jubilant Foodworks on Wednesday reported a 66.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.8 crore in the March quarter, helped by steady orders for Domino’s pizzas and new store additions. But standalone performance was mixed, with net profit falling 14% year-on-year to Rs 42.5 crore from Rs 49.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Standalone revenue rose 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,680 crore from Rs 1,579 crore reported a year ago.

Consolidated revenue rose 19.8% to Rs 2,499 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,095 crore reported in the same period last year. While consolidated revenue for FY26 stood at Rs 9,513 crore, up 17.3% year-on-year. And consolidated net profit rose 105% year-on-year to Rs 444.24 crore.

The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 484.9 crore; Ebitda margins expanded 69 basis points year-on-year to 19.4%.

Structural Bottlenecks

The company said same-store sales growth (LFL) for Domino’s India remained muted during the quarter at 0.2%, compared to double-digit growth seen in the year-ago period. In its April update, Jubilant FoodWorks had attributed the slowdown largely to ongoing commercial LPG supply constraints, with more than 95% of its outlets dependent on LPG.

India’s QSR chains have been grappling with cautious consumer spending ​and rising competition, prompting companies to roll out discounts, value meals and delivery offers to drive traffic and protect market share.

Jubilant said its delivery order ​volumes for Domino’s India grew in the high teens, while ​average bill values moderated due to measures such as lowering the free ‌delivery ⁠threshold to Rs 99, targeted cashbacks, and zero packaging charges in select markets.

Aggressive Store Rollouts

On the expansion front, the group added a net 69 stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 3,663. Domino’s India added 59 stores to reach 2,455 outlets, while Domino’s Turkey added four stores.

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The company also recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 33.7 crore during FY26 related to the implementation impact of the new labour codes, including higher gratuity and leave liabilities.