Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of quick service restaurant (qsr) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on quick service restaurant (qsr) stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Sapphire Foods India
|223.35
|23.65
|11.84
|3004.86
|Devyani International
|134.85
|11.05
|8.93
|889.49
|Travel Food Services
|1424.60
|92.65
|6.96
|69.79
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|95.17
|4.80
|5.31
|1499.38
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|11.25
|2.37
|212.17
|Westlife Foodworld
|588.00
|11.10
|1.92
|6.48
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector stocks today are Sapphire Foods India (up 11.84%) and Devyani International (up 8.93%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|JM Value Fund
|5.22
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|2.82
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|4.73
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-2.58
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|3.93
|Jubilant Foodworks
|1.56
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|3.93
|Jubilant Foodworks
|4.06
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|3.85
|Sapphire Foods India
|11.16