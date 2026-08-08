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List of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of quick service restaurant (qsr) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on quick service restaurant (qsr) stocks here.

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sapphire Foods India		223.3523.6511.843004.86
Devyani International		134.8511.058.93889.49
Travel Food Services		1424.6092.656.9669.79
Restaurant Brands Asia		95.174.805.311499.38
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.37212.17
Westlife Foodworld		588.0011.101.926.48
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector stocks today are Sapphire Foods India (up 11.84%) and Devyani International (up 8.93%). On the other hand, there are no losers.

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
JM Value Fund5.22Restaurant Brands Asia2.82
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund4.73Jubilant Foodworks-2.58
Sundaram Consumption Fund3.93Jubilant Foodworks1.56
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund3.93Jubilant Foodworks4.06
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI3.85Sapphire Foods India11.16

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