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1040.90 Closed
0.23+2.41 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1.6
1M
1.6
3M
-2.8
6M
-6.5
1Y
14.2
5Y
158.9
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021,640
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.985,49,094
Hindalco Industries		1054.0027.452.672,62,700
Federal Bank		358.806.751.9272,802
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
Bank of India		144.802.301.613,50,456
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.805.251.3523,63,969
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.0319,74,772
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.809,05,086
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.615,85,122
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
Coal India		413.650.950.231,31,55,785
Bank of Maharashtra		78.300.130.179,77,295
Bank of Baroda		250.000018,66,080
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.066,12,224
Bandhan Bank		175.30-0.20-0.118,31,476
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.117,46,317
AWL Agri Business		197.00-0.30-0.152,45,380
Jindal Steel		1097.80-2.20-0.2015,463
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.2248,249
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.251,71,580
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.90-1.10-0.3116,024
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865,965
IDFC First Bank		84.51-0.33-0.3942,90,277
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.423,56,153
UPL		571.90-2.75-0.4859,147
UCO Bank		26.45-0.18-0.681,60,813
The New India Assurance Company		177.65-1.35-0.7571,536
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.763,17,492
ACC		1366.00-12.75-0.9211,710
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.984,04,141
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.703,45,266
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.092,07,624
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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