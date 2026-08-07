Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21,640
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|5,49,094
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|2,62,700
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72,802
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45,317
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|3,50,456
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|5.25
|1.35
|23,63,969
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1.45
|0.80
|9,05,086
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|5,85,122
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|1,77,641
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|0.13
|0.17
|9,77,295
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|18,66,080
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Bandhan Bank
|175.30
|-0.20
|-0.11
|8,31,476
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|7,46,317
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|-0.30
|-0.15
|2,45,380
|Jindal Steel
|1097.80
|-2.20
|-0.20
|15,463
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48,249
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|-0.08
|-0.25
|1,71,580
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.90
|-1.10
|-0.31
|16,024
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65,965
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.33
|-0.39
|42,90,277
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|UPL
|571.90
|-2.75
|-0.48
|59,147
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|-0.18
|-0.68
|1,60,813
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.65
|-1.35
|-0.75
|71,536
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|3,17,492
|ACC
|1366.00
|-12.75
|-0.92
|11,710
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|-1.75
|-0.98
|4,04,141
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624