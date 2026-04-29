The bulls have come charging on the Dalal street today after a brief pause.Both the benchmark indices have seen sharp gains in intraday trade. At this hour, the Sensex surged 1,000 points to trade close to 78,000, gaining around 1.4%.

At the same time, the Nifty climbed above 24,300 levels, up more than 300 points or about 1.2%.

The rally is not limited to frontline indices. In the broader markets, the small and midcap stocks are also seeing strong traction.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons behind today’s rally –

Broad-based buying lifts the market mood

One of the biggest drivers of today’s rally is the broad-based participation seen across sectors.

Almost all major sectors are trading in the green.

Auto, financial services, realty, and information technology stocks are leading the gains. Similarly, banking and private banking stocks are also adding further strength to the uptrend.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and oil and gas stocks are also contributing to the positive momentum.

Auto stocks take the lead

The auto sector is emerging as the top performer in today’s rally. The Nifty Auto index surged around 2% in the intraday trade today.

Key players like Maruti Suzuki India surged nearly 5% in the intraday trading session today. Other auto stocks, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Forge, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Exide Industries, and Eicher Motors, are also trading higher, many of them rising over 2%.

IT stocks add further momentum

The information technology (IT) sector is also playing a key role in pushing markets higher. In the intraday , trading session today, the Nifty IT index gained around 1.5%.

In the information Technology sector, stocks such as Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra are trading in positive territory.

Cautious optimism amid global uncertainty

Despite the strong rally, global developments continue to remain a key concern for markets. Investors are closely watching geopolitical tension and global economic signals, which could influence sentiment in the coming sessions.

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V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments said, “Even though there are important developments happening in the Gulf region, there is no solution to the energy crisis caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. UAE’s decision to quit OPEC might have a bearing on crude prices in the medium term but it is unlikely to ease crude prices in the near-term. There are indications that the US-Iran stand off may continue much longer. Brent crude at $110 is negative for India. As long as crude price remains elevated, the downside risk to India’s growth and the upside risk to inflation will remain high.”

He further added, ‘The market will also be closely watching the political developments after the state elections end today. The exit polls this evening might give indications of possible outcomes. The Fed decision today will be a pause in the light of the uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict and rising inflation. The message from the Fed chief will be more important.”