Indian IT stocks came under sharp selling pressure on Tuesday after OpenAI announced a new enterprise-focused deployment business, triggering concerns that artificial intelligence firms are beginning to move directly into areas long dominated by technology services companies.

The Nifty IT index closed 3.73% lower after falling as much as 4.1% intraday, as investors worried that the rise of AI-native implementation firms could weaken the traditional outsourcing model that helped Indian IT companies build scale over the last three decades.

The sell-off was broad-based across large- and mid-cap firms. LTM, formerly LTIMindtree, fell 4.79% while Persistent Systems declined 4.33%. Among large-cap names, HCLTech lost 4.11%, Tata Consultancy Services fell 3.87% and Infosys ended 3.12% lower.

The decline followed OpenAI’s announcement of the OpenAI Deployment Company, a new business arm that will place specialised engineers inside enterprises to redesign workflows, integrate AI systems and build production-ready applications.

OpenAI has also agreed to acquire Tomoro, an applied AI consulting and engineering firm, adding around 150 deployment engineers and specialists. The venture has been launched with over $4 billion in backing from investors and partners including TPG, Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, McKinsey & Company and Capgemini – which is the only IT services firm in the initial investor cohort.

What do analysts say?

Analysts said the development unsettled markets because it signalled that AI firms were no longer restricting themselves to selling models and software tools, but were beginning to move into consulting, implementation and systems integration — businesses that form a large share of revenue for Indian IT companies.

Traditionally, global corporations relied on firms such as TCS, Infosys and HCLTech to deploy enterprise software, modernise legacy systems, manage infrastructure and execute long-duration technology transformation projects using large teams of engineers.

Investors now fear that generative AI could automate parts of coding, testing, maintenance, documentation and support work, reducing the number of engineers required for such projects over time. That, analysts said, could pressure the people-intensive billing model on which much of the sector depends.

“The worries around the relevance of Indian IT firms in their current avatar have been around since a couple quarters now. However, most companies have highlighted their role as the integrators — bridging the enterprise and AI tool — as their niche. Now that seems threatened,” an IT analyst said.

The analyst added that the disruption was unlikely to happen overnight because large IT firms still possess deep knowledge of legacy enterprise systems and client infrastructure. Ashwin Venkatesan, executive research leader for IT services at HFS Research, said the announcement reflected the growing importance of implementation capabilities in enterprise AI adoption.

“Clients need to redesign workflows, improve data quality and implement safety guardrails before adopting AI at scale,” he said. He added that OpenAI and Anthropic entering consulting also showed enterprise demand for AI deployment was growing faster than existing channels could support.

Analysts said the market reaction also reflected fears that AI could gradually weaken the scale advantage Indian IT firms historically enjoyed through large employee bases and offshore delivery models. Gaurav Parab, principal research analyst at NelsonHall, said the move did not yet represent a structural threat to the industry because AI firms were still dependent on technology partners for large-scale delivery.

“They are currently looking at underserved mid-market segments, which explains why they are experimenting with deployment-focused arms while continuing to partner with global IT firms across fundamental delivery services,” he said.

Pareekh Jain, founder and chief executive of EIIRTrend, said the development could instead deepen partnerships between AI firms and IT service providers. “There will be more investment by IT companies, including Indian IT Service Providers, in the AI Services arms of OpenAI and Anthropic,” he said.