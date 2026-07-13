IT major LTM has announced a partnership with artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, to ramp-up adoption of Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork across its various business segments. Under the scope of the collaboration, LTM will use Claude’s network to accelerate client activity.

LTM-Claude: Partnership details

According to LTM’s regulatory filing, the partnership will focus on three areas, these include, LTM BlueVerseTM, the AI Delivery Fabric which will be the enterprise implementation layer for Claude adoption. The segment will integrate Claude and Claude Code in workspaces across various AI-led segments.

The next is the LTM AI1000, which is the company’s talent enablement program. Through this the IT major will accelerate its AI1000 initiative to train and deploy thousands of Claude-certified architects and forward deployed engineers. The company added the deployment will help with various assessment initiatives.

Under the partnership, LTM will also establish a dedicated Claude Center of Excellence to build reusable skills, agentic MVPs, reference architectures and playbooks. “The CoE will provide governance backbone across responsible use, agent lifecycle, model governance, and data-privacy/residency compliance. It will also keep delivery aligned with Claude’s evolving capabilities,” the company said in its filing.

Also under the scope of the collaboration, LTM will scale up internal adoption of Claude agents into its delivery model.

LTM-Claude: Management commentary

Commenting on the development, Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International, Anthropic, said, “LTM is embedding Claude and Claude Code in BlueVerse, bringing trusted frontier AI technology to the center of how they do what they do best – help their clients build, modernize, and run their software.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTM, said, “..through our partnership with Anthropic. Combining Claude with LTM’s BlueVerse ecosystem, deep domain expertise, technology capabilities, and AI1000 talent initiative creates a powerful foundation for enterprises to embed AI across their business and modernize at scale.”

LTM share price

In the intraday session the company’s stock was up nearly 4%. Over the past one month it has delivered a return of nearly 8%, while over the past six months it has degraded around 6%.