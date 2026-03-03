|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,156.42
|5,130.75
|10
|5,209.91
|5,169.79
|20
|5,221.85
|5,198.44
|50
|5,276.72
|5,266.09
|100
|5,420.97
|5,337.57
|200
|5,416.01
|5,333.27
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3120.25
|44.75
|1.46
|Sheela Foam
|554.55
|5.70
|1.04
|Vedant Fashions
|390.75
|0.85
|0.22
|Godrej Properties
|1727.65
|-1.70
|-0.10
|EIH
|313.15
|-0.35
|-0.11
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.45
|-0.15
|-0.13
|PVR INOX
|1020.70
|-1.50
|-0.15
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|101.50
|-0.60
|-0.59
|United Spirits
|1373.25
|-9.95
|-0.72
|United Breweries
|1588.10
|-15.55
|-0.97
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|66.27
|-0.76
|-1.13
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|716.80
|-8.35
|-1.15
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4823.60
|-66.20
|-1.35
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|Radico Khaitan
|2603.00
|-45.20
|-1.71
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|402.00
|-7.95
|-1.94
|ITC Hotels
|172.60
|-3.55
|-2.02
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|Lodha Developers
|965.90
|-23.15
|-2.34
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.05
|-6.45
|-2.43
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|360 One Wam
|1070.80
|-31.90
|-2.89
|Angel One
|226.35
|-7.35
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|TBO Tek
|1176.80
|-49.55
|-4.04
|BLS International Services
|267.20
|-11.65
|-4.18
|Swiggy
|289.40
|-12.70
|-4.20
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25