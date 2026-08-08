Here's the live share price of SRG Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SRG Housing Finance has declined 13.20% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, SRG Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|298.28
|291.76
|10
|302.63
|295.58
|20
|296.69
|294.62
|50
|283.62
|286.12
|100
|274.23
|281.61
|200
|285.02
|285.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SRG Housing Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|SRG Housing Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|SRG Housing Finance - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|SRG Housing Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|SRG Housing Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|SRG Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922RJ1999PLC015440 and registration number is 015440. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 199.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRG Housing Finance is ₹281.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SRG Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SRG Housing Finance is ₹441.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SRG Housing Finance are ₹281.00 and ₹281.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRG Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRG Housing Finance is ₹347.05 and 52-week low of SRG Housing Finance is ₹222.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SRG Housing Finance has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -13.2% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 9.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRG Housing Finance are 12.91 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global