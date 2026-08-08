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SRG Housing Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRG HOUSING FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of SRG Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹281.00 Closed
-1.90₹ -5.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SRG Housing Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹281.00₹281.00
₹281.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹222.35₹347.05
₹281.00
Open Price
₹281.00
Prev. Close
₹286.45
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

SRG Housing Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SRG Housing Finance has declined 13.20% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, SRG Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

SRG Housing Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SRG Housing Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5298.28291.76
10302.63295.58
20296.69294.62
50283.62286.12
100274.23281.61
200285.02285.92

Source: Dion Global

SRG Housing Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SRG Housing Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SRG Housing Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTSRG Housing Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Aug 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTSRG Housing Finance - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTSRG Housing Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 13, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTSRG Housing Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTSRG Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About SRG Housing Finance

SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922RJ1999PLC015440 and registration number is 015440. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 199.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod K Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Garima Soni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Seema Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suresh K Porwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krati Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SRG Housing Finance Share Price

What is the share price of SRG Housing Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRG Housing Finance is ₹281.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SRG Housing Finance?

The SRG Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRG Housing Finance?

The market cap of SRG Housing Finance is ₹441.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SRG Housing Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SRG Housing Finance are ₹281.00 and ₹281.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRG Housing Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRG Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRG Housing Finance is ₹347.05 and 52-week low of SRG Housing Finance is ₹222.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SRG Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The SRG Housing Finance has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -13.2% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 9.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRG Housing Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRG Housing Finance are 12.91 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SRG Housing Finance News

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