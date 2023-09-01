Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.82
|-3.96
|36.08
|33.27
|16.07
|115.10
|-20.46
|-1.40
|4.20
|-0.48
|5.21
|23.18
|52.49
|37.08
|3.81
|3.66
|14.91
|21.38
|4.01
|42.66
|-16.72
|1.54
|2.97
|20.70
|30.93
|117.72
|180.94
|-41.76
|6.94
|18.16
|30.85
|70.40
|85.19
|116.40
|33.78
|-0.35
|0.35
|1.36
|10.69
|-23.41
|-22.48
|-22.48
|2.65
|4.64
|17.03
|-12.02
|-29.46
|10.36
|110.58
|3.12
|3.25
|4.55
|31.95
|18.36
|99.20
|137.06
|13.73
|39.34
|71.91
|88.79
|46.87
|-4.16
|-84.35
|1.03
|2.66
|17.74
|17.23
|-8.22
|62.72
|62.72
|1.80
|15.68
|46.31
|100.57
|60.07
|131.52
|-26.77
|1.43
|-10.74
|7.40
|6.95
|26.61
|73.35
|-47.03
|-0.37
|1.23
|31.90
|23.41
|57.20
|159.28
|175.18
|9.44
|18.64
|33.01
|31.11
|10.16
|106.81
|93.09
|-9.26
|-39.51
|-35.53
|-32.88
|-55.96
|-5.77
|-96.96
|-9.49
|-30.94
|80.24
|87.92
|61.93
|118.18
|56.29
|-3.38
|3.34
|-21.56
|-32.43
|-25.26
|-39.40
|-68.14
|6.56
|6.49
|22.34
|35.16
|38.10
|54.26
|15.31
|-1.48
|-15.00
|-51.10
|-29.73
|9.56
|1,371.24
|1,146.88
|-4.60
|-4.89
|-9.59
|-11.39
|-16.16
|49.55
|42.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922RJ1999PLC015440 and registration number is 015440. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹336.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is 20.32 and PB ratio of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is 2.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹258.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRG Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹284.45 and 52-week low of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹131.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.