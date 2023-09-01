Follow Us

SRG HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | BSE
₹258.55 Closed
2.887.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
SRG Housing Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.85₹265.00
₹258.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.60₹284.45
₹258.55
Open Price
₹256.30
Prev. Close
₹251.30
Volume
1,706

SRG Housing Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1268.42
  • R2278.28
  • R3291.57
  • Pivot
    255.13
  • S1245.27
  • S2231.98
  • S3222.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5217.39242.71
  • 10219.09242.43
  • 20216.11241.55
  • 50214.02231.88
  • 100182.92218.73
  • 200159.42205.53

SRG Housing Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.82-3.9636.0833.2716.07115.10-20.46
-1.404.20-0.485.2123.1852.4937.08
3.813.6614.9121.384.0142.66-16.72
1.542.9720.7030.93117.72180.94-41.76
6.9418.1630.8570.4085.19116.4033.78
-0.350.351.3610.69-23.41-22.48-22.48
2.654.6417.03-12.02-29.4610.36110.58
3.123.254.5531.9518.3699.20137.06
13.7339.3471.9188.7946.87-4.16-84.35
1.032.6617.7417.23-8.2262.7262.72
1.8015.6846.31100.5760.07131.52-26.77
1.43-10.747.406.9526.6173.35-47.03
-0.371.2331.9023.4157.20159.28175.18
9.4418.6433.0131.1110.16106.8193.09
-9.26-39.51-35.53-32.88-55.96-5.77-96.96
-9.49-30.9480.2487.9261.93118.1856.29
-3.383.34-21.56-32.43-25.26-39.40-68.14
6.566.4922.3435.1638.1054.2615.31
-1.48-15.00-51.10-29.739.561,371.241,146.88
-4.60-4.89-9.59-11.39-16.1649.5542.29

SRG Housing Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

SRG Housing Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SRG Housing Finance Ltd.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922RJ1999PLC015440 and registration number is 015440. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod K Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Garima Soni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Seema Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suresh K Porwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Badala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SRG Housing Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SRG Housing Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹336.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SRG Housing Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is 20.32 and PB ratio of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is 2.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SRG Housing Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹258.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRG Housing Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRG Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹284.45 and 52-week low of SRG Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹131.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

