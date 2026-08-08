What is the share price of SRG Housing Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRG Housing Finance is ₹281.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SRG Housing Finance? The SRG Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRG Housing Finance? The market cap of SRG Housing Finance is ₹441.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SRG Housing Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of SRG Housing Finance are ₹281.00 and ₹281.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRG Housing Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRG Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRG Housing Finance is ₹347.05 and 52-week low of SRG Housing Finance is ₹222.35 as on .

How has the SRG Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The SRG Housing Finance has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -13.2% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 9.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRG Housing Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRG Housing Finance are 12.91 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global