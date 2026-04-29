Bajaj Finance posted a 22% YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,464 crore in Q4 FY26. Its consolidated net profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 4,479 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s revenue from operations grew 18% YoY to Rs 21,605 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a revenue of Rs 18,294 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s net interest income increased by 20% in Q4 FY26 to Rs 11,781 crore from Rs 9,808 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bajaj Finance dividend declared

Bajaj Finance’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY26.

“The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited on or about 03 August 2026. This includes a special payout of Rs. 0.60 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on sale of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) shares. “Bajaj Finance said in an exchange disclosure.

The company has fixed June 30 as the record date for dividend payment purposes.

Rajiv Bajaj steps down

Bajaj Finance said that Rajiv Bajaj will step down from the board. Currently, he is serving as a non-executive director on the company’s board.

“He has informed that he will not be offering himself for re-election at the ensuing annual general meeting. Accordingly, he will cease to be Non-Executive Director of the Company at the ensuing annual general meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30 July 2026”, Bajaj Finance said in an exchange disclosure.

Bajaj Finance Q4 operations

Bajaj Finance reported Assets under management (AUM) of Rs 5,09,975 crore as of 31 March 2026. up from Rs 4,16,661 crore at the end of Q4 FY25, a growth of 22%.

The company’s Net NPA at the end of Q4 FY26 stood at 0.41%. Its loan losses and provisions for Q4 FY26 were Rs 2,008 crore as against Rs 2167 crore in Q4 FY25.