Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of housing finance companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on housing finance stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|261.20
|0.35
|0.13
|91.94
|Can Fin Homes
|805.00
|-2.50
|-0.31
|2.62
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65.97
|PNB Housing Finance
|1142.00
|-5.00
|-0.44
|70.86
|Aavas Financiers
|1370.00
|-7.70
|-0.56
|7.33
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.00
|-1.25
|-0.62
|109.70
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|-0.75
|-0.87
|442.81
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|504.25
|-8.90
|-1.73
|7.67
|Repco Home Finance
|382.25
|-8.30
|-2.13
|6.02
|Sammaan Capital
|163.15
|-3.90
|-2.33
|213.82
The top gainers among the Housing Finance sector stocks today are Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 0.13%). On the other hand, the top losers include Sammaan Capital (down 2.33%) and Repco Home Finance (down 2.13%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Housing Finance sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|12.61
|LIC Housing Finance
|0.33