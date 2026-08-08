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List of Housing Finance Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of housing finance companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on housing finance stocks here.

Housing Finance Sector
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  • Holding Companies
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  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
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  • Petrochemicals
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  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
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  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		261.200.350.1391.94
Can Fin Homes		805.00-2.50-0.312.62
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865.97
PNB Housing Finance		1142.00-5.00-0.4470.86
Aavas Financiers		1370.00-7.70-0.567.33
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.00-1.25-0.62109.70
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.87442.81
Aadhar Housing Finance		504.25-8.90-1.737.67
Repco Home Finance		382.25-8.30-2.136.02
Sammaan Capital		163.15-3.90-2.33213.82
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Housing Finance sector stocks today are Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 0.13%). On the other hand, the top losers include Sammaan Capital (down 2.33%) and Repco Home Finance (down 2.13%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Housing Finance sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Housing Finance Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services12.61LIC Housing Finance0.33

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