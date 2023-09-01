Follow Us

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIANCE HOME FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.90₹1.90
₹1.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.70₹6.65
₹1.90
Open Price
₹1.90
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
13,72,821

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.9
  • R21.9
  • R31.9
  • Pivot
    1.9
  • S11.9
  • S21.9
  • S31.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.871.94
  • 103.791.98
  • 203.862.16
  • 504.062.56
  • 1003.622.8
  • 2004.053.05

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2008PLC183216 and registration number is 183216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 485.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudeep Ghoshal
    Director
  • Ms. Chhaya Virani
    Director
  • Ms. Rashna Hoshang Khan
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Ramaswamy
    Director
  • Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Turakhia
    Director

FAQs on Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Home Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is ₹92.16 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Home Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is 0.02 and PB ratio of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is -1.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Home Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Home Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Home Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is ₹6.65 and 52-week low of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

