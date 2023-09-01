Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.32
|-41.54
|-35.59
|-34.48
|-56.82
|-9.52
|-97.05
|-1.63
|3.97
|-0.65
|4.99
|22.93
|52.20
|36.82
|4.06
|3.88
|15.14
|21.68
|4.11
|43.16
|-16.49
|1.74
|3.31
|21.20
|31.13
|118.08
|181.25
|-41.74
|6.72
|17.94
|30.68
|70.01
|84.62
|115.09
|33.54
|-0.32
|0.26
|1.32
|10.95
|-23.67
|-22.57
|-22.57
|2.31
|4.65
|17.05
|-12.09
|-29.44
|10.50
|110.24
|2.91
|3.02
|4.44
|31.81
|18.18
|99.14
|136.77
|14.02
|39.41
|72.08
|89.07
|46.94
|-4.18
|-84.35
|2.00
|3.36
|18.75
|18.15
|-7.47
|64.19
|64.19
|1.07
|14.95
|45.40
|99.28
|58.94
|130.24
|-27.19
|1.55
|-10.90
|7.31
|7.05
|26.34
|73.65
|-47.04
|9.17
|19.01
|32.86
|31.01
|10.03
|109.16
|89.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2008PLC183216 and registration number is 183216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 485.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is ₹92.16 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is 0.02 and PB ratio of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is -1.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Home Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is ₹6.65 and 52-week low of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.