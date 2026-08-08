What is the share price of Reliance Home Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Home Finance is ₹1.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Reliance Home Finance? The Reliance Home Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Home Finance? The market cap of Reliance Home Finance is ₹91.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Home Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Home Finance are ₹1.93 and ₹1.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Home Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Home Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Home Finance is ₹5.53 and 52-week low of Reliance Home Finance is ₹1.82 as on .

How has the Reliance Home Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Reliance Home Finance has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, -10.43% for the past month, -14.09% over 3 months, -61.82% over 1 year, -9.14% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Home Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Home Finance are 3.80 and -1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global