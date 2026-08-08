Here's the live share price of Reliance Home Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliance Home Finance has declined 61.82% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Home Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.93
|1.91
|10
|1.96
|1.93
|20
|2
|1.98
|50
|2.11
|2.08
|100
|2.25
|2.3
|200
|2.84
|2.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliance Home Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Reliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Reliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Reliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Reliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 18, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Reliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2008PLC183216 and registration number is 183216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 485.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Home Finance is ₹1.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Home Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliance Home Finance is ₹91.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Home Finance are ₹1.93 and ₹1.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Home Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Home Finance is ₹5.53 and 52-week low of Reliance Home Finance is ₹1.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Home Finance has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, -10.43% for the past month, -14.09% over 3 months, -61.82% over 1 year, -9.14% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Home Finance are 3.80 and -1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global