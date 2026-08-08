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Reliance Home Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIANCE HOME FINANCE

Anil Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Reliance Home Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.89 Closed
-2.07₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliance Home Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.88₹1.93
₹1.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.82₹5.53
₹1.89
Open Price
₹1.90
Prev. Close
₹1.93
Volume
1,26,560

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Home Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliance Home Finance has declined 61.82% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Home Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Reliance Home Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Home Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.931.91
101.961.93
2021.98
502.112.08
1002.252.3
2002.842.74

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Home Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliance Home Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Reliance Home Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTReliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 17, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTReliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 14, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTReliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 24, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTReliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 18, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTReliance Home Fin. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Reliance Home Finance

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2008PLC183216 and registration number is 183216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 485.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Rashna Hoshang Khan
    Director
  • Mr. Sudeep Ghoshal
    Director
  • Ms. Chhaya Virani
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Ramaswamy
    Director
  • Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Turakhia
    Director

FAQs on Reliance Home Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Reliance Home Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Home Finance is ₹1.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliance Home Finance?

The Reliance Home Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Home Finance?

The market cap of Reliance Home Finance is ₹91.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Home Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Home Finance are ₹1.93 and ₹1.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Home Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Home Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Home Finance is ₹5.53 and 52-week low of Reliance Home Finance is ₹1.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliance Home Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliance Home Finance has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, -10.43% for the past month, -14.09% over 3 months, -61.82% over 1 year, -9.14% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Home Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Home Finance are 3.80 and -1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Home Finance News

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