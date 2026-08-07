What is the share price of India Home Loan? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Home Loan is ₹29.50 as on .

What kind of stock is India Home Loan? The India Home Loan is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Home Loan? The market cap of India Home Loan is ₹42.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Home Loan? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Home Loan are ₹30.79 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Home Loan? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Home Loan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Home Loan is ₹47.54 and 52-week low of India Home Loan is ₹24.80 as on .

How has the India Home Loan performed historically in terms of returns? The India Home Loan has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -16.85% over 1 year, 1.69% across 3 years, and -9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Home Loan? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Home Loan are 440.30 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global