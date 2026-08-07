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India Home Loan Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA HOME LOAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of India Home Loan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.50 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Home Loan Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹30.79
₹29.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.80₹47.54
₹29.50
Open Price
₹30.79
Prev. Close
₹29.51
Volume
1,293

Source: Dion Global

India Home Loan Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Home Loan has declined 16.85% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, India Home Loan has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

India Home Loan Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Home Loan Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.430.52
1030.5330.59
2031.0230.77
5031.0231.09
10031.4631.77
20033.832.89

Source: Dion Global

India Home Loan Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Home Loan saw a rise in promoter holding to 27.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 72.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Home Loan Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTIndia Home Loan - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 And Regulation 50(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 25, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTIndia Home Loan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTIndia Home Loan - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount
Jul 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTIndia Home Loan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTIndia Home Loan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About India Home Loan

India Home Loan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1990PLC059499 and registration number is 059499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Narshibhai Pujara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Mahesh Pujara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Manharlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Chirawawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chahan Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Katarmal
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Home Loan Share Price

What is the share price of India Home Loan?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Home Loan is ₹29.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Home Loan?

The India Home Loan is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Home Loan?

The market cap of India Home Loan is ₹42.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Home Loan?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Home Loan are ₹30.79 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Home Loan?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Home Loan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Home Loan is ₹47.54 and 52-week low of India Home Loan is ₹24.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Home Loan performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Home Loan has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -16.85% over 1 year, 1.69% across 3 years, and -9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Home Loan?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Home Loan are 440.30 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

India Home Loan News

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