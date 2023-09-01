Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.38
|3.34
|-21.56
|-32.43
|-25.26
|-39.40
|-68.14
|-1.40
|4.20
|-0.48
|5.21
|23.18
|52.49
|37.08
|3.81
|3.66
|14.91
|21.38
|4.01
|42.66
|-16.72
|1.54
|2.97
|20.70
|30.93
|117.72
|180.94
|-41.76
|6.94
|18.16
|30.85
|70.40
|85.19
|116.40
|33.78
|-0.35
|0.35
|1.36
|10.69
|-23.41
|-22.48
|-22.48
|2.65
|4.64
|17.03
|-12.02
|-29.46
|10.36
|110.58
|3.12
|3.25
|4.55
|31.95
|18.36
|99.20
|137.06
|13.73
|39.34
|71.91
|88.79
|46.87
|-4.16
|-84.35
|1.03
|2.66
|17.74
|17.23
|-8.22
|62.72
|62.72
|1.80
|15.68
|46.31
|100.57
|60.07
|131.52
|-26.77
|1.43
|-10.74
|7.40
|6.95
|26.61
|73.35
|-47.03
|-0.37
|1.23
|31.90
|23.41
|57.20
|159.28
|175.18
|6.82
|-3.96
|36.08
|33.27
|16.07
|115.10
|-20.46
|9.44
|18.64
|33.01
|31.11
|10.16
|106.81
|93.09
|-9.26
|-39.51
|-35.53
|-32.88
|-55.96
|-5.77
|-96.96
|-9.49
|-30.94
|80.24
|87.92
|61.93
|118.18
|56.29
|6.56
|6.49
|22.34
|35.16
|38.10
|54.26
|15.31
|-1.48
|-15.00
|-51.10
|-29.73
|9.56
|1,371.24
|1,146.88
|-4.60
|-4.89
|-9.59
|-11.39
|-16.16
|49.55
|42.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Home Loan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1990PLC059499 and registration number is 059499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Home Loan Ltd. is ₹37.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Home Loan Ltd. is 197.52 and PB ratio of India Home Loan Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Home Loan Ltd. is ₹26.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Home Loan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Home Loan Ltd. is ₹41.00 and 52-week low of India Home Loan Ltd. is ₹23.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.