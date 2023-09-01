Follow Us

INDIA HOME LOAN LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.27 Closed
1.470.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Home Loan Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.20₹26.90
₹26.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.00₹41.00
₹26.27
Open Price
₹26.90
Prev. Close
₹25.89
Volume
4,092

India Home Loan Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.71
  • R227.16
  • R327.41
  • Pivot
    26.46
  • S126.01
  • S225.76
  • S325.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.8626.71
  • 1034.0127.01
  • 2034.2827.19
  • 5034.0128.13
  • 10033.8829.91
  • 20034.731.72

India Home Loan Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.383.34-21.56-32.43-25.26-39.40-68.14
-1.404.20-0.485.2123.1852.4937.08
3.813.6614.9121.384.0142.66-16.72
1.542.9720.7030.93117.72180.94-41.76
6.9418.1630.8570.4085.19116.4033.78
-0.350.351.3610.69-23.41-22.48-22.48
2.654.6417.03-12.02-29.4610.36110.58
3.123.254.5531.9518.3699.20137.06
13.7339.3471.9188.7946.87-4.16-84.35
1.032.6617.7417.23-8.2262.7262.72
1.8015.6846.31100.5760.07131.52-26.77
1.43-10.747.406.9526.6173.35-47.03
-0.371.2331.9023.4157.20159.28175.18
6.82-3.9636.0833.2716.07115.10-20.46
9.4418.6433.0131.1110.16106.8193.09
-9.26-39.51-35.53-32.88-55.96-5.77-96.96
-9.49-30.9480.2487.9261.93118.1856.29
6.566.4922.3435.1638.1054.2615.31
-1.48-15.00-51.10-29.739.561,371.241,146.88
-4.60-4.89-9.59-11.39-16.1649.5542.29

India Home Loan Ltd. Share Holdings

India Home Loan Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Home Loan Ltd.

India Home Loan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1990PLC059499 and registration number is 059499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Narshibhai Pujara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Mahesh Pujara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Govinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shakuntala Bharat Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Fogla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Manharlal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Home Loan Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Home Loan Ltd.?

The market cap of India Home Loan Ltd. is ₹37.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Home Loan Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Home Loan Ltd. is 197.52 and PB ratio of India Home Loan Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Home Loan Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Home Loan Ltd. is ₹26.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Home Loan Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Home Loan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Home Loan Ltd. is ₹41.00 and 52-week low of India Home Loan Ltd. is ₹23.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

