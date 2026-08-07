Here's the live share price of India Home Loan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Home Loan has declined 16.85% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, India Home Loan has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.4
|30.52
|10
|30.53
|30.59
|20
|31.02
|30.77
|50
|31.02
|31.09
|100
|31.46
|31.77
|200
|33.8
|32.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Home Loan saw a rise in promoter holding to 27.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 72.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|India Home Loan - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 And Regulation 50(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|India Home Loan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|India Home Loan - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|India Home Loan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|India Home Loan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
India Home Loan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1990PLC059499 and registration number is 059499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Home Loan is ₹29.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Home Loan is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Home Loan is ₹42.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Home Loan are ₹30.79 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Home Loan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Home Loan is ₹47.54 and 52-week low of India Home Loan is ₹24.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Home Loan has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -16.85% over 1 year, 1.69% across 3 years, and -9.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Home Loan are 440.30 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global