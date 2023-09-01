GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC054583 and registration number is 054583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1149.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.