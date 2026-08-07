Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

GIC Housing Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GIC HOUSING FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GIC Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹153.00 Closed
2.55₹ 3.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GIC Housing Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.80₹158.00
₹153.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.15₹185.05
₹153.00
Open Price
₹149.60
Prev. Close
₹149.20
Volume
24,725

Source: Dion Global

GIC Housing Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GIC Housing Finance has declined 15.80% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, GIC Housing Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

GIC Housing Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GIC Housing Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5147.88148.71
10147.9148.65
20149.37149.56
50152.66151.32
100150.44153.31
200159.15159.3

Source: Dion Global

GIC Housing Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GIC Housing Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.53%, FII holding fell to 1.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

GIC Housing Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTGIC Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 05, 2026, 03:31 AM IST ISTGIC Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 03:27 AM IST ISTGIC Housing Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTGIC Housing Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTGIC Housing Finance - Submission Of Proceedings Of 36Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About GIC Housing Finance

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC054583 and registration number is 054583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1082.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachindra Salvi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. N Damodharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sathia Jeeva Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajeshwari Singh Muni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B S Rahul
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaijinath M Gavarshetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Garimella
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girija Subramanian
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Waghela
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rani Singh Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Joshi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on GIC Housing Finance Share Price

What is the share price of GIC Housing Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIC Housing Finance is ₹153.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GIC Housing Finance?

The GIC Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GIC Housing Finance?

The market cap of GIC Housing Finance is ₹823.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GIC Housing Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GIC Housing Finance are ₹158.00 and ₹148.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GIC Housing Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIC Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIC Housing Finance is ₹185.05 and 52-week low of GIC Housing Finance is ₹130.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GIC Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The GIC Housing Finance has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 0.79% for the past month, -3.16% over 3 months, -15.8% over 1 year, -9.29% across 3 years, and -3.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GIC Housing Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GIC Housing Finance are 5.32 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GIC Housing Finance News

More GIC Housing Finance News
Market Pulse