MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC054583 and registration number is 054583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1149.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹970.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is 4.72 and PB ratio of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹180.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIC Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹123.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.