What is the share price of GIC Housing Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIC Housing Finance is ₹153.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GIC Housing Finance? The GIC Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GIC Housing Finance? The market cap of GIC Housing Finance is ₹823.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GIC Housing Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of GIC Housing Finance are ₹158.00 and ₹148.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GIC Housing Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIC Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIC Housing Finance is ₹185.05 and 52-week low of GIC Housing Finance is ₹130.15 as on .

How has the GIC Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The GIC Housing Finance has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 0.79% for the past month, -3.16% over 3 months, -15.8% over 1 year, -9.29% across 3 years, and -3.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GIC Housing Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GIC Housing Finance are 5.32 and 0.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global