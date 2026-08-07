Here's the live share price of GIC Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GIC Housing Finance has declined 15.80% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, GIC Housing Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|147.88
|148.71
|10
|147.9
|148.65
|20
|149.37
|149.56
|50
|152.66
|151.32
|100
|150.44
|153.31
|200
|159.15
|159.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GIC Housing Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.53%, FII holding fell to 1.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|GIC Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:31 AM IST IST
|GIC Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:27 AM IST IST
|GIC Housing Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|GIC Housing Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|GIC Housing Finance - Submission Of Proceedings Of 36Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC054583 and registration number is 054583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1082.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIC Housing Finance is ₹153.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GIC Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GIC Housing Finance is ₹823.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GIC Housing Finance are ₹158.00 and ₹148.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIC Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIC Housing Finance is ₹185.05 and 52-week low of GIC Housing Finance is ₹130.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GIC Housing Finance has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 0.79% for the past month, -3.16% over 3 months, -15.8% over 1 year, -9.29% across 3 years, and -3.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GIC Housing Finance are 5.32 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global