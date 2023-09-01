Follow Us

GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹180.25 Closed
0.641.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.40₹181.45
₹180.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹123.75₹248.00
₹180.25
Open Price
₹178.40
Prev. Close
₹179.10
Volume
2,27,936

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1181.57
  • R2183.03
  • R3184.62
  • Pivot
    179.98
  • S1178.52
  • S2176.93
  • S3175.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5130.93179.26
  • 10129.95180.19
  • 20129.86182.45
  • 50135.95183.01
  • 100130.91179.8
  • 200136.85173.3

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GIC Housing Finance Ltd.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC054583 and registration number is 054583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1149.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devesh Srivastava
    Chairman
  • Mrs. G Shobha Reddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. G Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Sahai
    Director
  • Mr. A K Saxena
    Director
  • Mr. N S R Chandra Prasad
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Iyer
    Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Anjan Dey
    Director
  • Mr. Prafulla P Chhajed
    Director
  • Mrs. Rani Singh Nair
    Director

FAQs on GIC Housing Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GIC Housing Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹970.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GIC Housing Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is 4.72 and PB ratio of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GIC Housing Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹180.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GIC Housing Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIC Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹123.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

