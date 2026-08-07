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List of Bajaj group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Bajaj group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Bajaj group stocks here.

Bajaj Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821.11
Bajaj Consumer Care		534.152.150.4014.57
Maharashtra Scooters		13814.80-1.50-0.010.14
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		17.53-0.01-0.06318.60
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Bajaj Healthcare		327.00-2.50-0.766.93
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.87442.81
Bajel Projects		192.55-1.75-0.9022.07
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11301.00-126.10-1.1014.11
Mukand		141.95-1.65-1.1537.64
Hercules Investments		123.15-1.45-1.164.16
Indef Manufacturing		232.00-4.95-2.090.75
Bajaj Electricals		371.90-11.05-2.89150.08
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.18135.52
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.90985.66
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Bajaj group stocks today are Bajaj Auto (up 0.48%) and Bajaj Consumer Care (up 0.40%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Bajaj Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and automobiles.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Bajaj group here.

Aside of the Bajaj Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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