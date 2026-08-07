Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Bajaj group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Bajaj group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21.11
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|534.15
|2.15
|0.40
|14.57
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13814.80
|-1.50
|-0.01
|0.14
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|17.53
|-0.01
|-0.06
|318.60
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Bajaj Healthcare
|327.00
|-2.50
|-0.76
|6.93
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|-0.75
|-0.87
|442.81
|Bajel Projects
|192.55
|-1.75
|-0.90
|22.07
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11301.00
|-126.10
|-1.10
|14.11
|Mukand
|141.95
|-1.65
|-1.15
|37.64
|Hercules Investments
|123.15
|-1.45
|-1.16
|4.16
|Indef Manufacturing
|232.00
|-4.95
|-2.09
|0.75
|Bajaj Electricals
|371.90
|-11.05
|-2.89
|150.08
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|135.52
|Bajaj Finance
|1082.00
|-67.90
|-5.90
|985.66
The top gainers among the Bajaj group stocks today are Bajaj Auto (up 0.48%) and Bajaj Consumer Care (up 0.40%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Bajaj Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and automobiles.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Bajaj group here.
Aside of the Bajaj Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.