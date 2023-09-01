Follow Us

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.90₹24.90
₹24.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.90₹29.70
₹24.90
Open Price
₹24.90
Prev. Close
₹24.90
Volume
0

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.9
  • R224.9
  • R324.9
  • Pivot
    24.9
  • S124.9
  • S224.9
  • S324.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.9725.87
  • 1028.7526.47
  • 2025.4526.85
  • 5017.6624.72
  • 10017.1620.66
  • 20022.10

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.60-4.89-9.59-11.39-16.1649.5542.29
-1.404.20-0.485.2123.1852.4937.08
3.813.6614.9121.384.0142.66-16.72
1.542.9720.7030.93117.72180.94-41.76
6.9418.1630.8570.4085.19116.4033.78
-0.350.351.3610.69-23.41-22.48-22.48
2.654.6417.03-12.02-29.4610.36110.58
3.123.254.5531.9518.3699.20137.06
13.7339.3471.9188.7946.87-4.16-84.35
1.032.6617.7417.23-8.2262.7262.72
1.8015.6846.31100.5760.07131.52-26.77
1.43-10.747.406.9526.6173.35-47.03
-0.371.2331.9023.4157.20159.28175.18
6.82-3.9636.0833.2716.07115.10-20.46
9.4418.6433.0131.1110.16106.8193.09
-9.26-39.51-35.53-32.88-55.96-5.77-96.96
-9.49-30.9480.2487.9261.93118.1856.29
-3.383.34-21.56-32.43-25.26-39.40-68.14
6.566.4922.3435.1638.1054.2615.31
-1.48-15.00-51.10-29.739.561,371.241,146.88

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1990PLC055000 and registration number is 055000. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ishwarlal S Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neetika Manish Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod N Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush Ashok Bedmutha
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Suganchand Raka
    Director
  • Mr. Subhash Champaklal Bohra
    Director

FAQs on Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹12.45 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is -87.68 and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is -25.13 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹24.90 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹29.70 and 52-week low of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹24.90 as on Aug 30, 2023.

