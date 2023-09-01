What is the Market Cap of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹12.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is -87.68 and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is -25.13 as on .

What is the share price of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹24.90 as on .