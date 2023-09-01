Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.60
|-4.89
|-9.59
|-11.39
|-16.16
|49.55
|42.29
|-1.40
|4.20
|-0.48
|5.21
|23.18
|52.49
|37.08
|3.81
|3.66
|14.91
|21.38
|4.01
|42.66
|-16.72
|1.54
|2.97
|20.70
|30.93
|117.72
|180.94
|-41.76
|6.94
|18.16
|30.85
|70.40
|85.19
|116.40
|33.78
|-0.35
|0.35
|1.36
|10.69
|-23.41
|-22.48
|-22.48
|2.65
|4.64
|17.03
|-12.02
|-29.46
|10.36
|110.58
|3.12
|3.25
|4.55
|31.95
|18.36
|99.20
|137.06
|13.73
|39.34
|71.91
|88.79
|46.87
|-4.16
|-84.35
|1.03
|2.66
|17.74
|17.23
|-8.22
|62.72
|62.72
|1.80
|15.68
|46.31
|100.57
|60.07
|131.52
|-26.77
|1.43
|-10.74
|7.40
|6.95
|26.61
|73.35
|-47.03
|-0.37
|1.23
|31.90
|23.41
|57.20
|159.28
|175.18
|6.82
|-3.96
|36.08
|33.27
|16.07
|115.10
|-20.46
|9.44
|18.64
|33.01
|31.11
|10.16
|106.81
|93.09
|-9.26
|-39.51
|-35.53
|-32.88
|-55.96
|-5.77
|-96.96
|-9.49
|-30.94
|80.24
|87.92
|61.93
|118.18
|56.29
|-3.38
|3.34
|-21.56
|-32.43
|-25.26
|-39.40
|-68.14
|6.56
|6.49
|22.34
|35.16
|38.10
|54.26
|15.31
|-1.48
|-15.00
|-51.10
|-29.73
|9.56
|1,371.24
|1,146.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1990PLC055000 and registration number is 055000. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹12.45 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is -87.68 and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is -25.13 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹24.90 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹29.70 and 52-week low of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹24.90 as on Aug 30, 2023.