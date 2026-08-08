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Manraj Housing Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Manraj Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.66 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manraj Housing Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.66₹39.40
₹35.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.39₹61.84
₹35.66
Open Price
₹39.40
Prev. Close
₹37.53
Volume
7,020

Source: Dion Global

Manraj Housing Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manraj Housing Finance has declined 37.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Manraj Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Manraj Housing Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manraj Housing Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.3839.72
1041.6940.16
2038.3340.28
5044.8541.86
10041.8241.27
20037.1636.26

Source: Dion Global

Manraj Housing Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manraj Housing Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manraj Housing Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTManraj Housing Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August
Jul 11, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTManraj Housing Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTManraj Housing Fin. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 27, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTManraj Housing Fin. - Submisision Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 27, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTManraj Housing Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 25, 2026 Which Was Adjourned To May

Source: Dion Global

About Manraj Housing Finance

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1990PLC055000 and registration number is 055000. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ishwarlal S Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neetika Manish Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod N Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush Ashok Bedmutha
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Suganchand Raka
    Director
  • Mr. Subhash Champaklal Bohra
    Director

FAQs on Manraj Housing Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Manraj Housing Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manraj Housing Finance is ₹35.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manraj Housing Finance?

The Manraj Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manraj Housing Finance?

The market cap of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹17.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manraj Housing Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manraj Housing Finance are ₹39.40 and ₹35.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manraj Housing Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manraj Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹61.84 and 52-week low of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹31.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manraj Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manraj Housing Finance has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -15.1% for the past month, -12.17% over 3 months, -37.44% over 1 year, 10.85% across 3 years, and 17.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance are -37.18 and -23.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Manraj Housing Finance News

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