Here's the live share price of Manraj Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manraj Housing Finance has declined 37.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Manraj Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.38
|39.72
|10
|41.69
|40.16
|20
|38.33
|40.28
|50
|44.85
|41.86
|100
|41.82
|41.27
|200
|37.16
|36.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manraj Housing Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Manraj Housing Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Manraj Housing Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Manraj Housing Fin. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Manraj Housing Fin. - Submisision Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|Manraj Housing Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 25, 2026 Which Was Adjourned To May
Source: Dion Global
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1990PLC055000 and registration number is 055000. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manraj Housing Finance is ₹35.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manraj Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹17.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manraj Housing Finance are ₹39.40 and ₹35.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manraj Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹61.84 and 52-week low of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹31.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manraj Housing Finance has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -15.1% for the past month, -12.17% over 3 months, -37.44% over 1 year, 10.85% across 3 years, and 17.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance are -37.18 and -23.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global