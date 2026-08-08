What is the share price of Manraj Housing Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manraj Housing Finance is ₹35.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Manraj Housing Finance? The Manraj Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manraj Housing Finance? The market cap of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹17.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manraj Housing Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manraj Housing Finance are ₹39.40 and ₹35.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manraj Housing Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manraj Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹61.84 and 52-week low of Manraj Housing Finance is ₹31.39 as on .

How has the Manraj Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Manraj Housing Finance has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -15.1% for the past month, -12.17% over 3 months, -37.44% over 1 year, 10.85% across 3 years, and 17.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance are -37.18 and -23.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global