SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.91 Closed
-2-1.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.91₹82.91
₹82.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.06₹126.05
₹82.91
Open Price
₹82.91
Prev. Close
₹84.60
Volume
190

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.91
  • R282.91
  • R382.91
  • Pivot
    82.91
  • S182.91
  • S282.91
  • S382.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.3188.14
  • 1050.2792.35
  • 2051.1594.97
  • 5050.5784.92
  • 10045.3871.93
  • 20045.1461.21

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.49-30.9480.2487.9261.93118.1856.29
-1.404.20-0.485.2123.1852.4937.08
3.813.6614.9121.384.0142.66-16.72
1.542.9720.7030.93117.72180.94-41.76
6.9418.1630.8570.4085.19116.4033.78
-0.350.351.3610.69-23.41-22.48-22.48
2.654.6417.03-12.02-29.4610.36110.58
3.123.254.5531.9518.3699.20137.06
13.7339.3471.9188.7946.87-4.16-84.35
1.032.6617.7417.23-8.2262.7262.72
1.8015.6846.31100.5760.07131.52-26.77
1.43-10.747.406.9526.6173.35-47.03
-0.371.2331.9023.4157.20159.28175.18
6.82-3.9636.0833.2716.07115.10-20.46
9.4418.6433.0131.1110.16106.8193.09
-9.26-39.51-35.53-32.88-55.96-5.77-96.96
-3.383.34-21.56-32.43-25.26-39.40-68.14
6.566.4922.3435.1638.1054.2615.31
-1.48-15.00-51.10-29.739.561,371.241,146.88
-4.60-4.89-9.59-11.39-16.1649.5542.29

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd.

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100WB1991PLC099782 and registration number is 099782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brijendra Sahay
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anshu Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Awadesh Kumar Srivastava
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is ₹58.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is 43.8 and PB ratio of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is ₹82.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is ₹126.05 and 52-week low of Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is ₹40.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

