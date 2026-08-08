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Sahara Housingfina Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sahara Housingfina Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.94 Closed
-6.67₹ -2.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sahara Housingfina Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.94₹40.64
₹37.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹64.82
₹37.94
Open Price
₹40.64
Prev. Close
₹40.65
Volume
3,175

Source: Dion Global

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sahara Housingfina Corporation has declined 3.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahara Housingfina Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.340.08
1040.1340.13
2040.2840.28
5040.5740.45
10040.0440.61
20042.3241.09

Source: Dion Global

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sahara Housingfina Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sahara Housingfina Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTSahara Housingfina - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The Listing Obligations
Jul 16, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTSahara Housingfina - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTSahara Housingfina - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 19, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTSahara Housingfina - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Jun 03, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTSahara Housingfina - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Sahara Housingfina Corporation

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100WB1991PLC099782 and registration number is 099782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Awadesh Kumar Srivastava
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sadhan Sarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Sarowgi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhukar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sahara Housingfina Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Sahara Housingfina Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahara Housingfina Corporation is ₹37.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sahara Housingfina Corporation?

The Sahara Housingfina Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahara Housingfina Corporation?

The market cap of Sahara Housingfina Corporation is ₹26.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahara Housingfina Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahara Housingfina Corporation are ₹40.64 and ₹37.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahara Housingfina Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahara Housingfina Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahara Housingfina Corporation is ₹64.82 and 52-week low of Sahara Housingfina Corporation is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sahara Housingfina Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sahara Housingfina Corporation has shown returns of -6.67% over the past day, -9.6% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -3.95% over 1 year, -31.63% across 3 years, and -5.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahara Housingfina Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahara Housingfina Corporation are 77.27 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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