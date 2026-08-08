Here's the live share price of Sahara Housingfina Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sahara Housingfina Corporation has declined 3.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahara Housingfina Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.3
|40.08
|10
|40.13
|40.13
|20
|40.28
|40.28
|50
|40.57
|40.45
|100
|40.04
|40.61
|200
|42.32
|41.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sahara Housingfina Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Sahara Housingfina - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The Listing Obligations
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Sahara Housingfina - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Sahara Housingfina - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 19, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Sahara Housingfina - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|Jun 03, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Sahara Housingfina - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100WB1991PLC099782 and registration number is 099782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahara Housingfina Corporation is ₹37.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sahara Housingfina Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sahara Housingfina Corporation is ₹26.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahara Housingfina Corporation are ₹40.64 and ₹37.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahara Housingfina Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahara Housingfina Corporation is ₹64.82 and 52-week low of Sahara Housingfina Corporation is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sahara Housingfina Corporation has shown returns of -6.67% over the past day, -9.6% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -3.95% over 1 year, -31.63% across 3 years, and -5.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahara Housingfina Corporation are 77.27 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global