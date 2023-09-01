What is the Market Cap of Star Housing Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹463.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is 54.19 and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is 7.14 as on .

What is the share price of Star Housing Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹59.99 as on .