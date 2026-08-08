Here's the live share price of Star Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Star Housing Finance has declined 72.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Housing Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.08
|6.04
|10
|6.09
|6.08
|20
|6.16
|6.19
|50
|6.74
|6.53
|100
|6.45
|7.37
|200
|9.53
|10.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Star Housing Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 17.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 82.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Star Housing Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Star Housing Finance - Intimation Regarding Consideration Of Request For Reclassification Of ''Promoter And Promoter Group''
|Jul 11, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Star Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Star Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Star Housing Finance - Intimation Of Receipt Of Request For Reclassification From ''Promoter And Promoter Group'' Category To
Source: Dion Global
Star Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MH2005PLC376046 and registration number is 020463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Housing Finance is ₹6.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Star Housing Finance is ₹47.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Housing Finance are ₹6.22 and ₹5.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Housing Finance is ₹23.09 and 52-week low of Star Housing Finance is ₹3.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -5.76% for the past month, -14.67% over 3 months, -72.44% over 1 year, -50.42% across 3 years, and -19.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance are 7.19 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global