Star Housing Finance Ltd. Share Price

STAR HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | BSE
₹59.99 Closed
-0.23-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Star Housing Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.06₹61.35
₹59.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.25₹67.95
₹59.99
Open Price
₹61.35
Prev. Close
₹60.13
Volume
1,64,609

Star Housing Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R161.21
  • R262.42
  • R363.5
  • Pivot
    60.13
  • S158.92
  • S257.84
  • S356.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5212.1960.25
  • 10203.8860.19
  • 20192.1859.87
  • 50170.0257.45
  • 100156.4254.33
  • 200129.2550.45

Star Housing Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.371.2331.9023.4157.20159.28175.18
-1.404.20-0.485.2123.1852.4937.08
3.813.6614.9121.384.0142.66-16.72
1.542.9720.7030.93117.72180.94-41.76
6.9418.1630.8570.4085.19116.4033.78
-0.350.351.3610.69-23.41-22.48-22.48
2.654.6417.03-12.02-29.4610.36110.58
3.123.254.5531.9518.3699.20137.06
13.7339.3471.9188.7946.87-4.16-84.35
1.032.6617.7417.23-8.2262.7262.72
1.8015.6846.31100.5760.07131.52-26.77
1.43-10.747.406.9526.6173.35-47.03
6.82-3.9636.0833.2716.07115.10-20.46
9.4418.6433.0131.1110.16106.8193.09
-9.26-39.51-35.53-32.88-55.96-5.77-96.96
-9.49-30.9480.2487.9261.93118.1856.29
-3.383.34-21.56-32.43-25.26-39.40-68.14
6.566.4922.3435.1638.1054.2615.31
-1.48-15.00-51.10-29.739.561,371.241,146.88
-4.60-4.89-9.59-11.39-16.1649.5542.29

Star Housing Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Star Housing Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & ESOP
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Star Housing Finance Ltd.

Star Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MH2005PLC376046 and registration number is 020463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kavish Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amlendra Prasad Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajith Kumar Lakshmanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Tater
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Star Housing Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Star Housing Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹463.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is 54.19 and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is 7.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Star Housing Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹59.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Housing Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹67.95 and 52-week low of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹36.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

