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Star Housing Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

STAR HOUSING FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Star Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.05 Closed
-0.33₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Star Housing Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.80₹6.22
₹6.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.67₹23.09
₹6.05
Open Price
₹6.22
Prev. Close
₹6.07
Volume
25,424

Source: Dion Global

Star Housing Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Star Housing Finance has declined 72.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Housing Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Star Housing Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Star Housing Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.086.04
106.096.08
206.166.19
506.746.53
1006.457.37
2009.5310.64

Source: Dion Global

Star Housing Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Star Housing Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 17.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 82.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Star Housing Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTStar Housing Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTStar Housing Finance - Intimation Regarding Consideration Of Request For Reclassification Of ''Promoter And Promoter Group''
Jul 11, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTStar Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 08, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTStar Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 02, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTStar Housing Finance - Intimation Of Receipt Of Request For Reclassification From ''Promoter And Promoter Group'' Category To

Source: Dion Global

About Star Housing Finance

Star Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MH2005PLC376046 and registration number is 020463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kavish Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amlendra Prasad Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajith Kumar Lakshmanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Tater
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chinnathambi Ilango
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Dave
    Executive Director & CEO

FAQs on Star Housing Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Star Housing Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Housing Finance is ₹6.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Star Housing Finance?

The Star Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Housing Finance?

The market cap of Star Housing Finance is ₹47.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Housing Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Housing Finance are ₹6.22 and ₹5.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Housing Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Housing Finance is ₹23.09 and 52-week low of Star Housing Finance is ₹3.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Star Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Star Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -5.76% for the past month, -14.67% over 3 months, -72.44% over 1 year, -50.42% across 3 years, and -19.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance are 7.19 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Star Housing Finance News

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