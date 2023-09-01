Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & ESOP
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Star Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MH2005PLC376046 and registration number is 020463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹463.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is 54.19 and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is 7.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹59.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹67.95 and 52-week low of Star Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹36.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.