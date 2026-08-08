What is the share price of Star Housing Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Housing Finance is ₹6.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Star Housing Finance? The Star Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Housing Finance? The market cap of Star Housing Finance is ₹47.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Housing Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Housing Finance are ₹6.22 and ₹5.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Housing Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Housing Finance is ₹23.09 and 52-week low of Star Housing Finance is ₹3.67 as on .

How has the Star Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Star Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -5.76% for the past month, -14.67% over 3 months, -72.44% over 1 year, -50.42% across 3 years, and -19.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Housing Finance are 7.19 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global