MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC084306 and registration number is 084306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is ₹169.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is 7.61 and PB ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is ₹42.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.