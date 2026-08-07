Here's the live share price of Coral India Finance and Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coral India Finance and Housing has declined 22.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Coral India Finance and Housing has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.4
|33.43
|10
|32.62
|33.14
|20
|32.86
|32.91
|50
|32.45
|32.79
|100
|32.49
|33.37
|200
|35.64
|35.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coral India Finance and Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.68%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|Coral India Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Qu
|Jul 13, 2026, 03:50 PM IST IST
|Coral India Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Coral India Finance - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 25, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Coral India Finance - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Coral India Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC084306 and registration number is 084306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹33.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coral India Finance and Housing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹136.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coral India Finance and Housing are ₹34.78 and ₹31.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral India Finance and Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹52.98 and 52-week low of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coral India Finance and Housing has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -2.84% over 3 months, -22.94% over 1 year, -2.34% across 3 years, and -5.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing are 9.23 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global