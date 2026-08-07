What is the share price of Coral India Finance and Housing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹33.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Coral India Finance and Housing? The Coral India Finance and Housing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coral India Finance and Housing? The market cap of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹136.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coral India Finance and Housing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coral India Finance and Housing are ₹34.78 and ₹31.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coral India Finance and Housing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral India Finance and Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹52.98 and 52-week low of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹25.00 as on .

How has the Coral India Finance and Housing performed historically in terms of returns? The Coral India Finance and Housing has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -2.84% over 3 months, -22.94% over 1 year, -2.34% across 3 years, and -5.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing are 9.23 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global