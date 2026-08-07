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Coral India Finance and Housing Share Price

NSE
BSE

CORAL INDIA FINANCE AND HOUSING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Coral India Finance and Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.86 Closed
0.24₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coral India Finance and Housing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.61₹34.78
₹33.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹52.98
₹33.86
Open Price
₹32.82
Prev. Close
₹33.78
Volume
58,450

Source: Dion Global

Coral India Finance and Housing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coral India Finance and Housing has declined 22.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Coral India Finance and Housing has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Coral India Finance and Housing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coral India Finance and Housing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.433.43
1032.6233.14
2032.8632.91
5032.4532.79
10032.4933.37
20035.6435.5

Source: Dion Global

Coral India Finance and Housing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coral India Finance and Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.68%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Coral India Finance and Housing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTCoral India Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Qu
Jul 13, 2026, 03:50 PM IST ISTCoral India Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTCoral India Finance - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 25, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTCoral India Finance - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 25, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTCoral India Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Coral India Finance and Housing

Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC084306 and registration number is 084306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navin B Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishor R Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meeta Samir Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sheela R Kamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj A Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neha Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Coral India Finance and Housing Share Price

What is the share price of Coral India Finance and Housing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹33.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coral India Finance and Housing?

The Coral India Finance and Housing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coral India Finance and Housing?

The market cap of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹136.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coral India Finance and Housing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coral India Finance and Housing are ₹34.78 and ₹31.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coral India Finance and Housing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral India Finance and Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹52.98 and 52-week low of Coral India Finance and Housing is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coral India Finance and Housing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coral India Finance and Housing has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -2.84% over 3 months, -22.94% over 1 year, -2.34% across 3 years, and -5.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing are 9.23 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Coral India Finance and Housing News

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