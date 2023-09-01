Follow Us

CORAL INDIA FINANCE AND HOUSING LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹42.15 Closed
-1.29-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.70₹42.95
₹42.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.25₹48.50
₹42.15
Open Price
₹42.95
Prev. Close
₹42.70
Volume
1,49,854

Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.83
  • R243.52
  • R344.08
  • Pivot
    42.27
  • S141.58
  • S241.02
  • S340.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.2941.25
  • 1035.4340.06
  • 2035.5338.67
  • 5037.5836.76
  • 10037.2135.44
  • 20039.3235.01

Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. Share Holdings

Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd.

Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC084306 and registration number is 084306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navin B Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meeta Samir Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sharad R Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheela R Kamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor R Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niraj A Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd.?

The market cap of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is ₹169.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is 7.61 and PB ratio of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is ₹42.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

