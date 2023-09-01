Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.72
|2.01
|-3.37
|87.66
|355.02
|631.32
|159.69
|-2.28
|23.44
|57.78
|60.74
|123.45
|225.88
|273.79
|4.20
|24.11
|58.73
|98.18
|72.92
|123.13
|176.36
|3.83
|-10.77
|6.64
|33.99
|15.28
|92.56
|25.55
|-1.17
|-6.14
|0.40
|2.08
|2.48
|237.91
|205.49
|-2.81
|6.84
|18.99
|73.02
|68.38
|418.85
|179.27
|1.78
|6.70
|19.20
|14.52
|15.15
|108.43
|41.39
|2.02
|32.22
|34.57
|62.20
|-10.53
|-13.91
|-13.91
|3.03
|-6.56
|9.11
|17.19
|3.44
|376.70
|139.01
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|2.04
|7.04
|33.75
|53.52
|6.97
|33.11
|-6.06
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-1.45
|-2.40
|-8.96
|31.55
|23.26
|239.17
|24.31
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.42
|8.31
|-9.08
|-11.87
|-4.58
|669.06
|559.60
|-2.38
|3.89
|-2.69
|-14.46
|-21.86
|-36.47
|-36.47
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.00
|46.09
|24.14
|45.24
|-11.11
|-11.11
|-11.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, ESOP & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Arrow Greentech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1992PLC069281 and registration number is 069281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is ₹519.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is 16.94 and PB ratio of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is 5.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arrow Greentech Ltd. is ₹344.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arrow Greentech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is ₹394.50 and 52-week low of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is ₹74.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.