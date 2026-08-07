What is the share price of Arrow Greentech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arrow Greentech is ₹788.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Arrow Greentech? The Arrow Greentech is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arrow Greentech? The market cap of Arrow Greentech is ₹1,188.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arrow Greentech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arrow Greentech are ₹790.00 and ₹735.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arrow Greentech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arrow Greentech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arrow Greentech is ₹800.00 and 52-week low of Arrow Greentech is ₹342.00 as on .

How has the Arrow Greentech performed historically in terms of returns? The Arrow Greentech has shown returns of 4.73% over the past day, 20.59% for the past month, 42.12% over 3 months, 3.15% over 1 year, 30.61% across 3 years, and 38.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arrow Greentech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arrow Greentech are 25.11 and 5.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global