ARROW GREENTECH LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹344.45 Closed
2.036.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arrow Greentech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹335.00₹347.00
₹344.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.50₹394.50
₹344.45
Open Price
₹338.00
Prev. Close
₹337.60
Volume
17,095

Arrow Greentech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1349
  • R2354
  • R3361
  • Pivot
    342
  • S1337
  • S2330
  • S3325

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.94323.84
  • 10123.7322.68
  • 20111.67325.51
  • 5097.21324.46
  • 10090.67304.76
  • 200101.78261.06

Arrow Greentech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.722.01-3.3787.66355.02631.32159.69
-2.2823.4457.7860.74123.45225.88273.79
4.2024.1158.7398.1872.92123.13176.36
3.83-10.776.6433.9915.2892.5625.55
-1.17-6.140.402.082.48237.91205.49
-2.816.8418.9973.0268.38418.85179.27
1.786.7019.2014.5215.15108.4341.39
2.0232.2234.5762.20-10.53-13.91-13.91
3.03-6.569.1117.193.44376.70139.01
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
2.047.0433.7553.526.9733.11-6.06
-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-1.45-2.40-8.9631.5523.26239.1724.31
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.428.31-9.08-11.87-4.58669.06559.60
-2.383.89-2.69-14.46-21.86-36.47-36.47
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.0046.0924.1445.24-11.11-11.11-11.11

Arrow Greentech Ltd. Share Holdings

Arrow Greentech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, ESOP & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Arrow Greentech Ltd.

Arrow Greentech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1992PLC069281 and registration number is 069281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shilpan P Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Neil Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Haresh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinkarray Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jigisha Patel
    Woman Director

FAQs on Arrow Greentech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arrow Greentech Ltd.?

The market cap of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is ₹519.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arrow Greentech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is 16.94 and PB ratio of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is 5.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arrow Greentech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arrow Greentech Ltd. is ₹344.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arrow Greentech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arrow Greentech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is ₹394.50 and 52-week low of Arrow Greentech Ltd. is ₹74.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

