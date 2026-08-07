Here's the live share price of Arrow Greentech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arrow Greentech has gained 3.15% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Arrow Greentech has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|721.18
|739.06
|10
|715.91
|726.14
|20
|698.24
|703.28
|50
|620.94
|646.24
|100
|553.37
|594.25
|200
|529.23
|568.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arrow Greentech saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.66%, while DII stake increased to 0.99%, FII holding rose to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Arrow Greentech - Newspaper Publication
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Arrow Greentech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Arrow Greentech - Grant Of Patent
|Jul 01, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Arrow Greentech - Grant Of Patent
|Jun 16, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Arrow Greentech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Arrow Greentech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1992PLC069281 and registration number is 069281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arrow Greentech is ₹788.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arrow Greentech is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arrow Greentech is ₹1,188.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arrow Greentech are ₹790.00 and ₹735.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arrow Greentech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arrow Greentech is ₹800.00 and 52-week low of Arrow Greentech is ₹342.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arrow Greentech has shown returns of 4.73% over the past day, 20.59% for the past month, 42.12% over 3 months, 3.15% over 1 year, 30.61% across 3 years, and 38.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arrow Greentech are 25.11 and 5.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global