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Arrow Greentech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARROW GREENTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Arrow Greentech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹788.00 Closed
4.73₹ 35.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arrow Greentech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹735.50₹790.00
₹788.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.00₹800.00
₹788.00
Open Price
₹767.05
Prev. Close
₹752.40
Volume
10,685

Source: Dion Global

Arrow Greentech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arrow Greentech has gained 3.15% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Arrow Greentech has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Arrow Greentech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arrow Greentech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5721.18739.06
10715.91726.14
20698.24703.28
50620.94646.24
100553.37594.25
200529.23568.98

Source: Dion Global

Arrow Greentech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arrow Greentech saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.66%, while DII stake increased to 0.99%, FII holding rose to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arrow Greentech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTArrow Greentech - Newspaper Publication
Jul 15, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTArrow Greentech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTArrow Greentech - Grant Of Patent
Jul 01, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTArrow Greentech - Grant Of Patent
Jun 16, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTArrow Greentech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Arrow Greentech

Arrow Greentech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1992PLC069281 and registration number is 069281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shilpan P Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Neil Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jigisha Patel
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Prashant Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Barkharani Nevatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Gajjar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arrow Greentech Share Price

What is the share price of Arrow Greentech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arrow Greentech is ₹788.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arrow Greentech?

The Arrow Greentech is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arrow Greentech?

The market cap of Arrow Greentech is ₹1,188.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arrow Greentech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arrow Greentech are ₹790.00 and ₹735.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arrow Greentech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arrow Greentech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arrow Greentech is ₹800.00 and 52-week low of Arrow Greentech is ₹342.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arrow Greentech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arrow Greentech has shown returns of 4.73% over the past day, 20.59% for the past month, 42.12% over 3 months, 3.15% over 1 year, 30.61% across 3 years, and 38.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arrow Greentech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arrow Greentech are 25.11 and 5.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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