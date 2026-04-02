Sensex, Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market Highlights: In late trade, Indian markets bounced back after early weakness, with buying interest helping indices recover. The Sensex pared losses of over 1,500 points. Both indices – Sensex and Nifty closed in positive territory today.

The new listings saw a mixed response. The share price of Amir Chand and Powerica listed at 5% discount each while Sai Parenteral’s listed at 2% discount.

The rupee, meanwhile, has seen some recovery and is now holding the 93/$ mark in today’s trade.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 02, 2026

Sudden reversal: US President Donald Trump said that his core “objectives are nearing completion” in Iran. He added that the US is “winning bigger than ever before” and vows to “finish the job” soon. This rattled Asian indices that were trading in the green.

He said that the US is “systemically dismantling the regime’s ability to threaten America or project power outside of its borders”. He claims that the navy, air force, and missile production abilities of Iran have been eliminated. “Tonight I am pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” he says.

US Futures: The Dow Jones Futures dropped 289 points or 0.62% to trade at 46,276. Not just that, crude oil prices.

Asian Markets: The key Asian indices turned upside down in a minute as Trump spoke. Japan’s Nikkei, which was up 0.8%, started to trade 1.7% lower.

Stay tuned for all the latest update on Sensex, Nifty 50, and top buzzers

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