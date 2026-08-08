Here's the live share price of TPL Plastech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TPL Plastech has gained 2.12% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, TPL Plastech has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.39
|79.65
|10
|78.9
|79.56
|20
|80.2
|78.92
|50
|73.86
|75.43
|100
|68.86
|72.13
|200
|68.12
|71.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TPL Plastech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|TPL Plastech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|TPL Plastech - Re-Constitution Of Committees
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|TPL Plastech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|TPL Plastech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|TPL Plastech - The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Source: Dion Global
TPL Plastech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1992PLC004656 and registration number is 004656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 422.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TPL Plastech is ₹77.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TPL Plastech is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TPL Plastech is ₹600.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TPL Plastech are ₹79.50 and ₹75.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TPL Plastech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TPL Plastech is ₹89.80 and 52-week low of TPL Plastech is ₹51.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TPL Plastech has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, -6.03% for the past month, 15.03% over 3 months, 2.12% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 17.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TPL Plastech are 19.94 and 3.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.
Source: Dion Global