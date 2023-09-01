Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Stock Split & A.G.M.
TPL Plastech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1992PLC004656 and registration number is 004656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TPL Plastech Ltd. is ₹317.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TPL Plastech Ltd. is 19.39 and PB ratio of TPL Plastech Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TPL Plastech Ltd. is ₹40.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TPL Plastech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TPL Plastech Ltd. is ₹50.40 and 52-week low of TPL Plastech Ltd. is ₹25.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.