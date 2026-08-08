Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

TPL Plastech Share Price

NSE
BSE

TPL PLASTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of TPL Plastech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.01 Closed
-3.33₹ -2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TPL Plastech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.10₹79.50
₹77.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.09₹89.80
₹77.01
Open Price
₹77.65
Prev. Close
₹79.66
Volume
19,397

Source: Dion Global

TPL Plastech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TPL Plastech has gained 2.12% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, TPL Plastech has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

TPL Plastech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TPL Plastech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.3979.65
1078.979.56
2080.278.92
5073.8675.43
10068.8672.13
20068.1271.4

Source: Dion Global

TPL Plastech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TPL Plastech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

TPL Plastech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTTPL Plastech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTTPL Plastech - Re-Constitution Of Committees
Aug 05, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTTPL Plastech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTTPL Plastech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTTPL Plastech - The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,

Source: Dion Global

About TPL Plastech

TPL Plastech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1992PLC004656 and registration number is 004656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 422.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahinder Kumar Wadhwa
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mangesh Sarfare
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monika Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjaya Kulkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bakhshi
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Surya Pratap Gupta
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on TPL Plastech Share Price

What is the share price of TPL Plastech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TPL Plastech is ₹77.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TPL Plastech?

The TPL Plastech is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TPL Plastech?

The market cap of TPL Plastech is ₹600.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TPL Plastech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TPL Plastech are ₹79.50 and ₹75.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TPL Plastech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TPL Plastech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TPL Plastech is ₹89.80 and 52-week low of TPL Plastech is ₹51.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TPL Plastech performed historically in terms of returns?

The TPL Plastech has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, -6.03% for the past month, 15.03% over 3 months, 2.12% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 17.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TPL Plastech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TPL Plastech are 19.94 and 3.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TPL Plastech News

More TPL Plastech News
Market Pulse