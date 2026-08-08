What is the share price of TPL Plastech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TPL Plastech is ₹77.01 as on .

What kind of stock is TPL Plastech? The TPL Plastech is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TPL Plastech? The market cap of TPL Plastech is ₹600.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TPL Plastech? Today’s highest and lowest price of TPL Plastech are ₹79.50 and ₹75.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TPL Plastech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TPL Plastech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TPL Plastech is ₹89.80 and 52-week low of TPL Plastech is ₹51.09 as on .

How has the TPL Plastech performed historically in terms of returns? The TPL Plastech has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, -6.03% for the past month, 15.03% over 3 months, 2.12% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 17.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TPL Plastech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TPL Plastech are 19.94 and 3.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global