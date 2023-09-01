Follow Us

TPL Plastech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TPL PLASTECH LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹40.65 Closed
0.620.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TPL Plastech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.20₹41.50
₹40.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.80₹50.40
₹40.65
Open Price
₹41.50
Prev. Close
₹40.40
Volume
17,543

TPL Plastech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.5
  • R242.15
  • R342.8
  • Pivot
    40.85
  • S140.2
  • S239.55
  • S338.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.2440.7
  • 1038.2740.9
  • 2037.2341.29
  • 5035.1141.38
  • 10033.0539.87
  • 20030.6437.47

TPL Plastech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

TPL Plastech Ltd. Share Holdings

TPL Plastech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Stock Split & A.G.M.

About TPL Plastech Ltd.

TPL Plastech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1992PLC004656 and registration number is 004656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M K Wadhwa
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mangesh Sarfare
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monika Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjaya Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bakhshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surya Pratap Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TPL Plastech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TPL Plastech Ltd.?

The market cap of TPL Plastech Ltd. is ₹317.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TPL Plastech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TPL Plastech Ltd. is 19.39 and PB ratio of TPL Plastech Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TPL Plastech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TPL Plastech Ltd. is ₹40.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TPL Plastech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TPL Plastech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TPL Plastech Ltd. is ₹50.40 and 52-week low of TPL Plastech Ltd. is ₹25.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

