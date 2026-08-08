Here's the live share price of Pyramid Technoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pyramid Technoplast has gained 12.85% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Pyramid Technoplast has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|183.28
|182.79
|10
|176.44
|179.95
|20
|170.28
|175.71
|50
|169.16
|170.72
|100
|162.93
|166.68
|200
|160.89
|164.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pyramid Technoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Pyramid Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Pyramid Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Pyramid Technoplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Un Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Pyramid Technoplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Pyramid Technoplast - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
Source: Dion Global
Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129MH1997PLC112723 and registration number is 112723. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 680.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pyramid Technoplast is ₹177.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pyramid Technoplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹652.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pyramid Technoplast are ₹180.55 and ₹173.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pyramid Technoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹198.70 and 52-week low of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹132.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pyramid Technoplast has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 9.17% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, 12.85% over 1 year, 0.3% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pyramid Technoplast are 22.64 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global