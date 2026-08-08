What is the share price of Pyramid Technoplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pyramid Technoplast is ₹177.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Pyramid Technoplast? The Pyramid Technoplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pyramid Technoplast? The market cap of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹652.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pyramid Technoplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pyramid Technoplast are ₹180.55 and ₹173.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pyramid Technoplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pyramid Technoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹198.70 and 52-week low of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹132.20 as on .

How has the Pyramid Technoplast performed historically in terms of returns? The Pyramid Technoplast has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 9.17% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, 12.85% over 1 year, 0.3% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pyramid Technoplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pyramid Technoplast are 22.64 and 2.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global