Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PYRAMID TECHNOPLAST LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹161.10 Closed
-3.45-5.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.20₹164.95
₹161.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.10₹188.00
₹161.10
Open Price
₹162.55
Prev. Close
₹166.85
Volume
3,81,720

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1163.9
  • R2166.8
  • R3168.65
  • Pivot
    162.05
  • S1159.15
  • S2157.3
  • S3154.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.530
  • 1017.770
  • 208.880
  • 503.550
  • 1001.780
  • 2000.890

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. Share Holdings

About Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.

Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products

Management

  • Mr. Jaiprakash Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Madhu Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vandana Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venugopal Rao Kudipudi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.?

The market cap of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is ₹592.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is 5.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is ₹161.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is ₹188.00 and 52-week low of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is ₹164.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

