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Pyramid Technoplast Share Price

NSE
BSE

PYRAMID TECHNOPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Pyramid Technoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹177.35 Closed
-0.48₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pyramid Technoplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹173.35₹180.55
₹177.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.20₹198.70
₹177.35
Open Price
₹175.75
Prev. Close
₹178.20
Volume
2,935

Source: Dion Global

Pyramid Technoplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pyramid Technoplast has gained 12.85% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Pyramid Technoplast has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Pyramid Technoplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pyramid Technoplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5183.28182.79
10176.44179.95
20170.28175.71
50169.16170.72
100162.93166.68
200160.89164.6

Source: Dion Global

Pyramid Technoplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pyramid Technoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pyramid Technoplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTPyramid Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTPyramid Technoplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTPyramid Technoplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Un Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 10, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTPyramid Technoplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTPyramid Technoplast - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat

Source: Dion Global

About Pyramid Technoplast

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129MH1997PLC112723 and registration number is 112723. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 680.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bijaykumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaiprakash Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Madhu Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vandana Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venugopal Rao Kudipudi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pyramid Technoplast Share Price

What is the share price of Pyramid Technoplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pyramid Technoplast is ₹177.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pyramid Technoplast?

The Pyramid Technoplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pyramid Technoplast?

The market cap of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹652.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pyramid Technoplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pyramid Technoplast are ₹180.55 and ₹173.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pyramid Technoplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pyramid Technoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹198.70 and 52-week low of Pyramid Technoplast is ₹132.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pyramid Technoplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pyramid Technoplast has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 9.17% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, 12.85% over 1 year, 0.3% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pyramid Technoplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pyramid Technoplast are 22.64 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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