Global cues are expected to guide today’s market direction, with investors tracking developments in West Asia along with trends in global equities, currencies, and commodities.

Early indications suggest a positive start for Indian markets. GIFT Nifty is up nearly 107 points, or around 0.45%, pointing to a likely opening for the Nifty in the 23,300–23,400 range.

Previous session: Markets end higher

Indian stock markets saw a sharp upward move on April 15. The Sensex rose by 1,263.67 points, or 1.64%, to finish at 78,111.24. At the same time, the Nifty gained 388.65 points, or 1.63%, ending the session at 24,231.30.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on April 16, 2026

Asian markets

Asian markets traded higher in early hours. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.81% and Topix gained 0.70%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.03%, while the Kosdaq was up 0.77%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.22%.

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US Market

In Wednesday’s session, the S&P 500 rose 0.80% to close at 7,022.95. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.59% to 24,016.02, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.15% to end at 48,463.72.

Crude oil

Oil prices edged lower, with West Texas Intermediate falling 0.4% to $90.91 per barrel, while Brent crude slipped 0.20% to $94.72 per barrel.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.09% down at 98 on Thursday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.01% to close at 93.38 to the dollar on April 16.

FII, DII data

On April 15, foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 666 crore. Domestic investors, however, sold shares worth Rs 569 crore.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $4,853 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, June 5, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,53,998 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Key sectoral losers in last trading session

In the last trading session, aviation stocks rose 4.6%, while the transport sector gained 4.55%. Education stocks moved up 4.12%, and the capital market segment advanced 3.98%.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, group-level stocks showed mixed trends. Jaypee Group gained 8.73%, Garware Group rose 5.78%, and Anil Ambani Group advanced 5.4%. On the other hand, ICICI Group slipped 0.22%, Bharti Group fell 0.79%, and Indiabulls Group declined 1.46%,