Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of plastics companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on plastics stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5522.15
|184.00
|3.45
|0.96
|Astral
|1442.10
|2.10
|0.15
|4.38
|Jai Corp
|103.90
|0.10
|0.10
|21.98
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|681.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|1.96
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Supreme Industries
|3425.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|3.19
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|270.65
|-4.20
|-1.53
|8.84
|Nilkamal
|1739.50
|-37.25
|-2.10
|1.92
|Dhunseri Ventures
|267.05
|-5.75
|-2.11
|1.56
|Apollo Pipes
|515.00
|-11.80
|-2.24
|13.38
|Finolex Industries
|164.30
|-7.20
|-4.20
|129.68
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3158.10
|-211.90
|-6.29
|32.66
The top gainers among the Plastics sector stocks today are Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (up 3.45%) and Astral (up 0.15%). On the other hand, the top losers include Shaily Engineering Plastics (down 6.29%) and Finolex Industries (down 4.20%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Plastics sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund
|4.41
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|1.71
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|3.78
|Supreme Industries
|0.51
|Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|3.14
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|10.84
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI
|3.10
|Astral
|3.12