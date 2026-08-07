Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ddev Plastiks Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DDEV PLASTIKS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Ddev Plastiks Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹289.90 Closed
-6.66₹ -20.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ddev Plastiks Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹286.00₹315.25
₹289.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹187.50₹360.00
₹289.90
Open Price
₹312.25
Prev. Close
₹310.60
Volume
42,757

Source: Dion Global

Ddev Plastiks Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ddev Plastiks Industries has gained 2.40% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Ddev Plastiks Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Ddev Plastiks Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ddev Plastiks Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5273.78282.28
10275.76280.08
20280.75278.74
50267.49271.2
100252.35266.73
200271.2270.21

Source: Dion Global

Ddev Plastiks Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ddev Plastiks Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding rose to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ddev Plastiks Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTDdev Plastiks Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTDdev Plastiks Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTDdev Plastiks Ind. - Update on board meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTDdev Plastiks Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for 02Nd Of 2026-27 Board Meeting To Be Held On 11.08.2026 At 3:30Pm (IST)
Jul 28, 2026, 05:01 AM IST ISTDdev Plastiks Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About Ddev Plastiks Industries

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290WB2020PLC241791 and registration number is 241791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2947.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narrindra Suranna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ddev Suranna
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mamta Binani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ramya Hariharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Samir Kumar Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ddev Plastiks Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ddev Plastiks Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹289.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ddev Plastiks Industries?

The Ddev Plastiks Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries?

The market cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹2,999.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ddev Plastiks Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ddev Plastiks Industries are ₹315.25 and ₹286.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ddev Plastiks Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ddev Plastiks Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹187.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ddev Plastiks Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ddev Plastiks Industries has shown returns of -6.66% over the past day, 4.13% for the past month, 16.29% over 3 months, 2.4% over 1 year, 15.53% across 3 years, and 50.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries are 14.86 and 2.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ddev Plastiks Industries News

More Ddev Plastiks Industries News
Market Pulse