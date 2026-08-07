What is the share price of Ddev Plastiks Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹289.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Ddev Plastiks Industries? The Ddev Plastiks Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries? The market cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹2,999.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ddev Plastiks Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ddev Plastiks Industries are ₹315.25 and ₹286.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ddev Plastiks Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ddev Plastiks Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹187.50 as on .

How has the Ddev Plastiks Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ddev Plastiks Industries has shown returns of -6.66% over the past day, 4.13% for the past month, 16.29% over 3 months, 2.4% over 1 year, 15.53% across 3 years, and 50.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries are 14.86 and 2.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global