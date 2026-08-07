Here's the live share price of Ddev Plastiks Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ddev Plastiks Industries has gained 2.40% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Ddev Plastiks Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|273.78
|282.28
|10
|275.76
|280.08
|20
|280.75
|278.74
|50
|267.49
|271.2
|100
|252.35
|266.73
|200
|271.2
|270.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ddev Plastiks Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding rose to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Ddev Plastiks Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Ddev Plastiks Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Ddev Plastiks Ind. - Update on board meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Ddev Plastiks Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for 02Nd Of 2026-27 Board Meeting To Be Held On 11.08.2026 At 3:30Pm (IST)
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:01 AM IST IST
|Ddev Plastiks Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290WB2020PLC241791 and registration number is 241791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2947.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹289.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ddev Plastiks Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹2,999.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ddev Plastiks Industries are ₹315.25 and ₹286.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ddev Plastiks Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹187.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ddev Plastiks Industries has shown returns of -6.66% over the past day, 4.13% for the past month, 16.29% over 3 months, 2.4% over 1 year, 15.53% across 3 years, and 50.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries are 14.86 and 2.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global