Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. Share Price

DDEV PLASTIKS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹211.85 Closed
-0.19-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹209.55₹219.00
₹211.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.13₹244.00
₹211.85
Open Price
₹210.20
Prev. Close
₹212.25
Volume
82,767

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1217.38
  • R2222.92
  • R3226.83
  • Pivot
    213.47
  • S1207.93
  • S2204.02
  • S3198.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.85215.19
  • 1076.22215.52
  • 2075.13211.24
  • 5067.85194.51
  • 10038.41167.38
  • 20019.2132.71

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12
-9.415.0521.9246.4817.2561.7419.40

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & Bonus
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290WB2020PLC241791 and registration number is 241791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2226.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narrindra Suranna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ddev Suranna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mamta Binani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ramya Hariharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Samir Kumar Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is ₹2,192.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is 17.18 and PB ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is ₹211.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is ₹244.00 and 52-week low of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is ₹41.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

