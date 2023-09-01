Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
|-9.41
|5.05
|21.92
|46.48
|17.25
|61.74
|19.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & Bonus
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290WB2020PLC241791 and registration number is 241791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2226.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is ₹2,192.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is 17.18 and PB ratio of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is ₹211.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is ₹244.00 and 52-week low of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. is ₹41.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.