Plastiblends India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹237.80 Closed
4.610.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Plastiblends India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.00₹245.00
₹237.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.55₹250.95
₹237.80
Open Price
₹228.00
Prev. Close
₹227.35
Volume
53,139

Plastiblends India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1238.47
  • R2241.23
  • R3246.47
  • Pivot
    233.23
  • S1230.47
  • S2225.23
  • S3222.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5203.46231.46
  • 10211.4231.11
  • 20214.86227.22
  • 50220.7213.79
  • 100211.13200.21
  • 200215.5193.78

Plastiblends India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Plastiblends India Ltd. Share Holdings

Plastiblends India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Plastiblends India Ltd.

Plastiblends India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1991PLC059943 and registration number is 059943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 717.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayan G Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun S Kabra
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Pushp Raj Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan K Parab
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Lal Bagra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul R Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena S Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreevallabh G Kabra
    Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti V Kabra
    Director

FAQs on Plastiblends India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Plastiblends India Ltd.?

The market cap of Plastiblends India Ltd. is ₹618.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Plastiblends India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Plastiblends India Ltd. is 25.21 and PB ratio of Plastiblends India Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Plastiblends India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Plastiblends India Ltd. is ₹237.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Plastiblends India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Plastiblends India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Plastiblends India Ltd. is ₹250.95 and 52-week low of Plastiblends India Ltd. is ₹138.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

