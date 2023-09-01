Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Plastiblends India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1991PLC059943 and registration number is 059943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 717.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Plastiblends India Ltd. is ₹618.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Plastiblends India Ltd. is 25.21 and PB ratio of Plastiblends India Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Plastiblends India Ltd. is ₹237.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Plastiblends India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Plastiblends India Ltd. is ₹250.95 and 52-week low of Plastiblends India Ltd. is ₹138.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.