What is the share price of Plastiblends India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Plastiblends India is ₹196.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Plastiblends India? The Plastiblends India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Plastiblends India? The market cap of Plastiblends India is ₹510.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Plastiblends India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Plastiblends India are ₹199.95 and ₹196.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Plastiblends India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Plastiblends India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Plastiblends India is ₹215.95 and 52-week low of Plastiblends India is ₹121.00 as on .

How has the Plastiblends India performed historically in terms of returns? The Plastiblends India has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, 13.85% over 3 months, 3.42% over 1 year, -4.24% across 3 years, and -5.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Plastiblends India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Plastiblends India are 11.96 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global