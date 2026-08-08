Here's the live share price of Plastiblends India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Plastiblends India has gained 3.42% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Plastiblends India has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|188.01
|189.33
|10
|190.41
|189.64
|20
|190.18
|188.73
|50
|181.09
|181.93
|100
|165.42
|174.24
|200
|164.41
|173.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Plastiblends India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Plastiblends Ind - Intimation Of Record Date For The Payment Of Final Dividend For FY2025-26
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Plastiblends Ind - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 35Th AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Plastiblends Ind - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Plastiblends Ind - Notice Of The 35Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 24, 2026 And Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Plastiblends Ind - Results- Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Plastiblends India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1991PLC059943 and registration number is 059943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 788.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Plastiblends India is ₹196.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Plastiblends India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Plastiblends India is ₹510.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Plastiblends India are ₹199.95 and ₹196.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Plastiblends India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Plastiblends India is ₹215.95 and 52-week low of Plastiblends India is ₹121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Plastiblends India has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, 13.85% over 3 months, 3.42% over 1 year, -4.24% across 3 years, and -5.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Plastiblends India are 11.96 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global