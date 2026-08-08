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Plastiblends India Share Price

NSE
BSE

PLASTIBLENDS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Plastiblends India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹196.50 Closed
-0.46₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Plastiblends India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.50₹199.95
₹196.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.00₹215.95
₹196.50
Open Price
₹199.15
Prev. Close
₹197.40
Volume
831

Source: Dion Global

Plastiblends India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Plastiblends India has gained 3.42% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Plastiblends India has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Plastiblends India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Plastiblends India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5188.01189.33
10190.41189.64
20190.18188.73
50181.09181.93
100165.42174.24
200164.41173.78

Source: Dion Global

Plastiblends India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Plastiblends India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Plastiblends India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTPlastiblends Ind - Intimation Of Record Date For The Payment Of Final Dividend For FY2025-26
Jul 31, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTPlastiblends Ind - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 35Th AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTPlastiblends Ind - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTPlastiblends Ind - Notice Of The 35Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 24, 2026 And Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
Jul 13, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTPlastiblends Ind - Results- Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Plastiblends India

Plastiblends India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1991PLC059943 and registration number is 059943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 788.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayan G Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun S Kabra
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti V Kabra
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul R Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meena S Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra K Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra S Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Plastiblends India Share Price

What is the share price of Plastiblends India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Plastiblends India is ₹196.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Plastiblends India?

The Plastiblends India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Plastiblends India?

The market cap of Plastiblends India is ₹510.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Plastiblends India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Plastiblends India are ₹199.95 and ₹196.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Plastiblends India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Plastiblends India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Plastiblends India is ₹215.95 and 52-week low of Plastiblends India is ₹121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Plastiblends India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Plastiblends India has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, 13.85% over 3 months, 3.42% over 1 year, -4.24% across 3 years, and -5.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Plastiblends India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Plastiblends India are 11.96 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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