MULTIBASE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹251.50 Closed
0.761.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Multibase India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹244.00₹251.95
₹251.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.10₹294.95
₹251.50
Open Price
₹251.95
Prev. Close
₹249.60
Volume
8,353

Multibase India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1254.3
  • R2257.1
  • R3262.25
  • Pivot
    249.15
  • S1246.35
  • S2241.2
  • S3238.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5201.99248.17
  • 10206.83247.39
  • 20201.43247.76
  • 50198.04241.16
  • 100193.18228.77
  • 200203.77217.15

Multibase India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12
-9.415.0521.9246.4817.2561.7419.40

Multibase India Ltd. Share Holdings

Multibase India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Multibase India Ltd.

Multibase India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DD1991PLC002959 and registration number is 002959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mixture of synthetic and natural or rubber like gums. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Narendra Motiwalla
    Ind.Non Exe.Director&Chairman
  • Mr. Deepak Dhanak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chhabra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bharti Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mark Stephen Metaxas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Phophalia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Multibase India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Multibase India Ltd.?

The market cap of Multibase India Ltd. is ₹317.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Multibase India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Multibase India Ltd. is 29.24 and PB ratio of Multibase India Ltd. is 2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Multibase India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multibase India Ltd. is ₹251.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multibase India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multibase India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multibase India Ltd. is ₹294.95 and 52-week low of Multibase India Ltd. is ₹170.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

