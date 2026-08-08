Here's the live share price of Multibase India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Multibase India has declined 31.86% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Multibase India has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|179.97
|178.95
|10
|180.17
|179.39
|20
|179.69
|179.83
|50
|182.24
|182.25
|100
|183.73
|188.33
|200
|203.74
|203.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Multibase India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Multibase India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Multibase India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Multibase India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Multibase India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 23, 2026, 02:39 AM IST IST
|Multibase India - Results - Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Multibase India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DD1991PLC002959 and registration number is 002959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mixture of synthetic and natural or rubber like gums. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multibase India is ₹176.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Multibase India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Multibase India is ₹223.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Multibase India are ₹180.40 and ₹175.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multibase India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multibase India is ₹266.90 and 52-week low of Multibase India is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Multibase India has shown returns of -2.03% over the past day, -1.45% for the past month, -9.8% over 3 months, -32.07% over 1 year, -14.69% across 3 years, and -9.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multibase India are 21.39 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global