What is the share price of Multibase India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multibase India is ₹176.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Multibase India? The Multibase India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Multibase India? The market cap of Multibase India is ₹223.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Multibase India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Multibase India are ₹180.40 and ₹175.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multibase India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multibase India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multibase India is ₹266.90 and 52-week low of Multibase India is ₹156.00 as on .

How has the Multibase India performed historically in terms of returns? The Multibase India has shown returns of -2.03% over the past day, -1.45% for the past month, -9.8% over 3 months, -32.07% over 1 year, -14.69% across 3 years, and -9.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Multibase India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multibase India are 21.39 and 2.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global