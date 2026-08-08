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Multibase India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MULTIBASE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Multibase India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹176.75 Closed
-1.72₹ -3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Multibase India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.60₹180.40
₹176.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.00₹266.90
₹176.75
Open Price
₹180.40
Prev. Close
₹179.85
Volume
5,939

Source: Dion Global

Multibase India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Multibase India has declined 31.86% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Multibase India has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Multibase India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Multibase India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5179.97178.95
10180.17179.39
20179.69179.83
50182.24182.25
100183.73188.33
200203.74203.87

Source: Dion Global

Multibase India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Multibase India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Multibase India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTMultibase India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
Jul 10, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTMultibase India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTMultibase India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTMultibase India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 23, 2026, 02:39 AM IST ISTMultibase India - Results - Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Multibase India

Multibase India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DD1991PLC002959 and registration number is 002959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mixture of synthetic and natural or rubber like gums. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B Renganathan
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Pankajkumar Holani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohd Sopin Peerzade
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jason Galinski
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bharti Dhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Multibase India Share Price

What is the share price of Multibase India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multibase India is ₹176.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Multibase India?

The Multibase India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Multibase India?

The market cap of Multibase India is ₹223.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Multibase India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Multibase India are ₹180.40 and ₹175.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multibase India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multibase India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multibase India is ₹266.90 and 52-week low of Multibase India is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Multibase India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Multibase India has shown returns of -2.03% over the past day, -1.45% for the past month, -9.8% over 3 months, -32.07% over 1 year, -14.69% across 3 years, and -9.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Multibase India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multibase India are 21.39 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Multibase India News

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