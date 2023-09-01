Multibase India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DD1991PLC002959 and registration number is 002959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mixture of synthetic and natural or rubber like gums. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.