Here's the live share price of Pil Italica Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pil Italica Lifestyle has declined 40.14% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Pil Italica Lifestyle has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.67
|8.67
|10
|8.78
|8.72
|20
|8.83
|8.75
|50
|8.54
|8.62
|100
|8.16
|8.67
|200
|9.23
|9.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pil Italica Lifestyle remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.82%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Pil Italica Lifestyl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Pil Italica Lifestyl - Results- Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Pil Italica Lifestyl - Board Meeting Outcome for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30.
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Pil Italica Lifestyl - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Pil Italica Lifestyl - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25207RJ1992PLC006576 and registration number is 006576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture primarily of plastic. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹8.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pil Italica Lifestyle is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹203.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pil Italica Lifestyle are ₹8.69 and ₹8.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pil Italica Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹16.79 and 52-week low of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹6.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pil Italica Lifestyle has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -2.14% for the past month, -2.47% over 3 months, -40.14% over 1 year, -4.03% across 3 years, and 4.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle are 65.07 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global