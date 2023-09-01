Follow Us

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.75 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.75₹10.75
₹10.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹11.95
₹10.75
Open Price
₹10.75
Prev. Close
₹10.75
Volume
13,873

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.75
  • R210.75
  • R310.75
  • Pivot
    10.75
  • S110.75
  • S210.75
  • S310.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.8110.99
  • 107.8610.87
  • 207.9310.51
  • 508.439.85
  • 1008.219.22
  • 2009.328.75

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. Share Holdings

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25207RJ1992PLC006576 and registration number is 006576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture primarily of plastic. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Daud Ali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Bhanawat
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Kothari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Himanshu S Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Agiwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Namrata Babel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.?

The market cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹252.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is 62.76 and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is 3.63 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹11.95 and 52-week low of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

