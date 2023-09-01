Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25207RJ1992PLC006576 and registration number is 006576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture primarily of plastic. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹252.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is 62.76 and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is 3.63 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹11.95 and 52-week low of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.