What is the Market Cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.? The market cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹252.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is 62.76 and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is 3.63 as on .

What is the share price of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on .