What is the share price of Pil Italica Lifestyle? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹8.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Pil Italica Lifestyle? The Pil Italica Lifestyle is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle? The market cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹203.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pil Italica Lifestyle? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pil Italica Lifestyle are ₹8.69 and ₹8.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pil Italica Lifestyle? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pil Italica Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹16.79 and 52-week low of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹6.27 as on .

How has the Pil Italica Lifestyle performed historically in terms of returns? The Pil Italica Lifestyle has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -2.14% for the past month, -2.47% over 3 months, -40.14% over 1 year, -4.03% across 3 years, and 4.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle are 65.07 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global