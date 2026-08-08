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Pil Italica Lifestyle Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Pil Italica Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.68 Closed
1.76₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pil Italica Lifestyle Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.31₹8.69
₹8.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.27₹16.79
₹8.68
Open Price
₹8.37
Prev. Close
₹8.53
Volume
9,728

Source: Dion Global

Pil Italica Lifestyle Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pil Italica Lifestyle has declined 40.14% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Pil Italica Lifestyle has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Pil Italica Lifestyle Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pil Italica Lifestyle Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.678.67
108.788.72
208.838.75
508.548.62
1008.168.67
2009.239.51

Source: Dion Global

Pil Italica Lifestyle Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pil Italica Lifestyle remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.82%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pil Italica Lifestyle Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTPil Italica Lifestyl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 17, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTPil Italica Lifestyl - Results- Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTPil Italica Lifestyl - Board Meeting Outcome for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30.
Jul 10, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTPil Italica Lifestyl - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On
Jul 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTPil Italica Lifestyl - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Pil Italica Lifestyle

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25207RJ1992PLC006576 and registration number is 006576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture primarily of plastic. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Daud Ali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Bhanawat
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Kothari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sonal Mantri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Apeksha Agiwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Surendrakumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pil Italica Lifestyle Share Price

What is the share price of Pil Italica Lifestyle?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹8.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pil Italica Lifestyle?

The Pil Italica Lifestyle is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle?

The market cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹203.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pil Italica Lifestyle?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pil Italica Lifestyle are ₹8.69 and ₹8.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pil Italica Lifestyle?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pil Italica Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹16.79 and 52-week low of Pil Italica Lifestyle is ₹6.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pil Italica Lifestyle performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pil Italica Lifestyle has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -2.14% for the past month, -2.47% over 3 months, -40.14% over 1 year, -4.03% across 3 years, and 4.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle are 65.07 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pil Italica Lifestyle News

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