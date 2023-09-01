Follow Us

KAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹201.40 Closed
18.0530.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Kaka Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹204.70
₹201.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.20₹178.50
₹201.40
Open Price
₹172.00
Prev. Close
₹170.60
Volume
6,44,000

Kaka Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1214.47
  • R2226.93
  • R3249.17
  • Pivot
    192.23
  • S1179.77
  • S2157.53
  • S3145.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.44168.13
  • 1023.72165.57
  • 2011.86160.04
  • 504.740
  • 1002.370
  • 2001.190

Kaka Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12
-9.415.0521.9246.4817.2561.7419.40

Kaka Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

About Kaka Industries Ltd.

Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products

Management

  • Mr. Bhavin Rajeshbhai Gondaliya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Prabhaben Rajeshbhai Gondaliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaimish Govindbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Davariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaka Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaka Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaka Industries Ltd. is ₹275.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaka Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaka Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kaka Industries Ltd. is 11.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaka Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaka Industries Ltd. is ₹201.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaka Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaka Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaka Industries Ltd. is ₹178.50 and 52-week low of Kaka Industries Ltd. is ₹110.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

