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Kaka Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAKA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Kaka Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹205.50 Closed
-1.20₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kaka Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.50₹213.50
₹205.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹139.00₹247.00
₹205.50
Open Price
₹211.75
Prev. Close
₹208.00
Volume
6,500

Source: Dion Global

Kaka Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaka Industries has declined 7.81% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaka Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Kaka Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaka Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5211.92208.57
10214.01210.7
20215.01210.76
50198.04202.33
100184.16195.91
200197.41198.14

Source: Dion Global

Kaka Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaka Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kaka Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTKaka Industries - Details Of KMP For Determining The Materiality Of An Event Or Information
Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTKaka Industries - Business Update - Q1 FY 2026-27
Jul 13, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTKaka Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTKaka Industries - 7.5 MW Captive Solar Power Plant Commissioned EBITDA Benefits To Accrue From 1St July 2026
May 15, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTKaka Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Kaka Industries

Kaka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2019PLC108782 and registration number is 108782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Dhirubhai Gondaliya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Rajeshbhai Gondaliya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Prabhaben Rajeshbhai Gondaliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaimish Govindbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Navinchandra Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaka Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kaka Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaka Industries is ₹205.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaka Industries?

The Kaka Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaka Industries?

The market cap of Kaka Industries is ₹280.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaka Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaka Industries are ₹213.50 and ₹205.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaka Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaka Industries is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Kaka Industries is ₹139.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kaka Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaka Industries has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -4.15% for the past month, 19.13% over 3 months, -7.81% over 1 year, 7.79% across 3 years, and 12.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaka Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaka Industries are 0.00 and 12.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kaka Industries News

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