Here's the live share price of Kaka Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaka Industries has declined 7.81% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaka Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|211.92
|208.57
|10
|214.01
|210.7
|20
|215.01
|210.76
|50
|198.04
|202.33
|100
|184.16
|195.91
|200
|197.41
|198.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaka Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Kaka Industries - Details Of KMP For Determining The Materiality Of An Event Or Information
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Kaka Industries - Business Update - Q1 FY 2026-27
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Kaka Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Kaka Industries - 7.5 MW Captive Solar Power Plant Commissioned EBITDA Benefits To Accrue From 1St July 2026
|May 15, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Kaka Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Kaka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2019PLC108782 and registration number is 108782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaka Industries is ₹205.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaka Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaka Industries is ₹280.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaka Industries are ₹213.50 and ₹205.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaka Industries is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Kaka Industries is ₹139.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaka Industries has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -4.15% for the past month, 19.13% over 3 months, -7.81% over 1 year, 7.79% across 3 years, and 12.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaka Industries are 0.00 and 12.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global