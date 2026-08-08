What is the share price of Kaka Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaka Industries is ₹205.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Kaka Industries? The Kaka Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaka Industries? The market cap of Kaka Industries is ₹280.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaka Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaka Industries are ₹213.50 and ₹205.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaka Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaka Industries is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Kaka Industries is ₹139.00 as on .

How has the Kaka Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kaka Industries has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -4.15% for the past month, 19.13% over 3 months, -7.81% over 1 year, 7.79% across 3 years, and 12.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaka Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaka Industries are 0.00 and 12.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global