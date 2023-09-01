What is the Market Cap of Kaka Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kaka Industries Ltd. is ₹275.11 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaka Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kaka Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kaka Industries Ltd. is 11.67 as on .

What is the share price of Kaka Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaka Industries Ltd. is ₹201.40 as on .