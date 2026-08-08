What is the share price of Jasch Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jasch Industries is ₹283.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Jasch Industries? The Jasch Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jasch Industries? The market cap of Jasch Industries is ₹192.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jasch Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jasch Industries are ₹290.00 and ₹276.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jasch Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jasch Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jasch Industries is ₹343.65 and 52-week low of Jasch Industries is ₹126.05 as on .

How has the Jasch Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jasch Industries has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 82.2% over 3 months, 63.55% over 1 year, 11.08% across 3 years, and 14.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jasch Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jasch Industries are 8.56 and 1.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global