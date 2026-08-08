Here's the live share price of Jasch Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|7.02
|81.74
|73.3
|65.9
|11.08
|14.64
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.29
|-7.79
|-17.5
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|13.07
|17.99
|41.83
|97.38
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.4
|10.9
|2.66
|23.85
|58.69
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|5.71
|16.17
|-5.75
|1.12
|15.53
|50.1
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|35.4
|33.6
|18.43
|6.6
|-11.3
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|2.59
|15.43
|24.78
|-13.46
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-7.84
|-17.42
|-10.7
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|16.01
|35.64
|78.44
|5.05
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|11.62
|3.95
|0.81
|-22.4
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.44
|0.31
|9.88
|9.58
|0.3
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-3.11
|15.73
|18.88
|2.84
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|29.94
|31.83
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|15.55
|10.61
|24.8
|2.72
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.8
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|0.64
|20.88
|6.84
|-3.99
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-0.48
|-9.75
|-20.17
|-31.17
|-14.6
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-15.11
|-28.49
|-43.19
|-44.91
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|9.91
|-10.05
|28.23
|44.82
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|1.76
|-6.06
|-3.56
|-39.43
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jasch Industries has gained 65.90% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.50%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Jasch Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|315.33
|303.55
|10
|306.49
|302.77
|20
|289.9
|293.7
|50
|259.16
|263.05
|100
|206.23
|230.19
|200
|184.62
|204.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jasch Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Jasch Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Jasch Industries - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Jasch Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Jasch Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 10, 2026, 03:53 PM IST IST
|Jasch Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates (Public Notice Regarding Forthcoming Annual General Meet
Source: Dion Global
Jasch Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302DL1985PLC383771 and registration number is 022758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jasch Industries is ₹283.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jasch Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jasch Industries is ₹192.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jasch Industries are ₹290.00 and ₹276.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jasch Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jasch Industries is ₹343.65 and 52-week low of Jasch Industries is ₹126.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jasch Industries has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 82.2% over 3 months, 63.55% over 1 year, 11.08% across 3 years, and 14.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jasch Industries are 8.56 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global