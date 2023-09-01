Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
|-9.41
|5.05
|21.92
|46.48
|17.25
|61.74
|19.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jasch Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302DL1985PLC383771 and registration number is 022758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 214.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jasch Industries Ltd. is ₹289.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jasch Industries Ltd. is 13.46 and PB ratio of Jasch Industries Ltd. is 2.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jasch Industries Ltd. is ₹255.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jasch Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jasch Industries Ltd. is ₹264.10 and 52-week low of Jasch Industries Ltd. is ₹120.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.