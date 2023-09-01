Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jasch Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JASCH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹255.90 Closed
4.7711.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jasch Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹244.05₹256.80
₹255.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.25₹264.10
₹255.90
Open Price
₹245.00
Prev. Close
₹244.25
Volume
25,460

Jasch Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1260.45
  • R2265
  • R3273.2
  • Pivot
    252.25
  • S1247.7
  • S2239.5
  • S3234.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5170.18238.32
  • 10158.23228.91
  • 20154.14217.36
  • 50156.3198.57
  • 100159.84185.51
  • 200162.43175.37

Jasch Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12
-9.415.0521.9246.4817.2561.7419.40

Jasch Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jasch Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jasch Industries Ltd.

Jasch Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302DL1985PLC383771 and registration number is 022758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 214.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jai Kishan Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navneet Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramnik Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Lall Khetarpaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neetu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushil Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Garg
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Jasch Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jasch Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jasch Industries Ltd. is ₹289.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jasch Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jasch Industries Ltd. is 13.46 and PB ratio of Jasch Industries Ltd. is 2.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jasch Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jasch Industries Ltd. is ₹255.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jasch Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jasch Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jasch Industries Ltd. is ₹264.10 and 52-week low of Jasch Industries Ltd. is ₹120.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data