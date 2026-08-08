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Jasch Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JASCH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Jasch Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹283.60 Closed
-2.51₹ -7.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jasch Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹276.40₹290.00
₹283.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.05₹343.65
₹283.60
Open Price
₹290.00
Prev. Close
₹290.90
Volume
4,542

Source: Dion Global

Jasch Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jasch Industries		-5.377.0281.7473.365.911.0814.64
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.29-7.79-17.5-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1913.0717.9941.8397.38127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.410.92.6623.8558.6931.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.055.7116.17-5.751.1215.5350.1
Nilkamal		-3.0835.433.618.436.6-11.3-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.292.5915.4324.78-13.46-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-7.84-17.42-10.7-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9916.0135.6478.445.0530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7811.623.950.81-22.4-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.440.319.889.580.30.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-3.1115.7318.882.8420.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6929.9431.8321.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7715.5510.6124.82.72-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.8-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.630.6420.886.84-3.997.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-0.48-9.75-20.17-31.17-14.6-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-15.11-28.49-43.19-44.91-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.879.91-10.0528.2344.82-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.121.76-6.06-3.56-39.43-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jasch Industries has gained 65.90% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.50%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Jasch Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Jasch Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jasch Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5315.33303.55
10306.49302.77
20289.9293.7
50259.16263.05
100206.23230.19
200184.62204.52

Source: Dion Global

Jasch Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jasch Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jasch Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTJasch Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTJasch Industries - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 21, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTJasch Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTJasch Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 10, 2026, 03:53 PM IST ISTJasch Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates (Public Notice Regarding Forthcoming Annual General Meet

Source: Dion Global

About Jasch Industries

Jasch Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302DL1985PLC383771 and registration number is 022758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jai Kishan Garg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Navneet Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramnik Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rushil Garg
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Neetu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jasch Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jasch Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jasch Industries is ₹283.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jasch Industries?

The Jasch Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jasch Industries?

The market cap of Jasch Industries is ₹192.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jasch Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jasch Industries are ₹290.00 and ₹276.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jasch Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jasch Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jasch Industries is ₹343.65 and 52-week low of Jasch Industries is ₹126.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jasch Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jasch Industries has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, 4.9% for the past month, 82.2% over 3 months, 63.55% over 1 year, 11.08% across 3 years, and 14.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jasch Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jasch Industries are 8.56 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jasch Industries News

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