BSE Consumer Durables Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE CONSUMER DURABLES

BSE Consumer Durables
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹44,678.28 Closed
0.25+113.31 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

9
4
1W
2.4
1M
4.6
3M
8.9
6M
18.4
1Y
4.7
5Y
105.1
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
217.9-1.45-0.66
87,911
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2,96972.352.50
13,300
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,174.410.950.94
13,122
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7456.100.83
5,450
303.53.551.18
59,241
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
5,059.156.051.12
24,004
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,383-1.20-0.09
12,903
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5001.000.20
23,755
Sheela Foam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,125.457.150.64
5,050
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,115.958.800.28
24,708
VIP Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
658.5-7.10-1.07
14,168
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
869.35-0.55-0.06
64,547
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,631.50.200.01
1,865

