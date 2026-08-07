Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|21.65
|3.56
|6,18,576
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|12.00
|2.01
|22,22,985
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42,050
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52,675
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.10
|0.16
|5,09,504
|Amber Enterprises India
|7415.00
|-29.85
|-0.40
|9,333
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21,494
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38,241
|Supreme Industries
|3425.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|3,189
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21,956
|Berger Paints (India)
|531.00
|-6.90
|-1.28
|2,37,264
|Whirlpool of India
|812.00
|-17.90
|-2.16
|5,09,257
|Blue Star
|1515.00
|-60.00
|-3.81
|2,26,705
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.65
|-18.35
|-6.85
|17,64,100