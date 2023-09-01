Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|217.9
|-1.45
|-0.66
|87,911
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|2,969
|72.35
|2.50
|13,300
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,174.4
|10.95
|0.94
|13,122
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|745
|6.10
|0.83
|5,450
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|5,059.1
|56.05
|1.12
|24,004
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,383
|-1.20
|-0.09
|12,903
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|500
|1.00
|0.20
|23,755
Sheela Foam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,125.45
|7.15
|0.64
|5,050
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,115.95
|8.80
|0.28
|24,708
VIP Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|658.5
|-7.10
|-1.07
|14,168
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|869.35
|-0.55
|-0.06
|64,547
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,631.5
|0.20
|0.01
|1,865