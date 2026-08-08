Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Wim Plast Share Price

NSE
BSE

WIM PLAST

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Wim Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹334.15 Closed
-0.12₹ -0.40
As on Jun 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Wim Plast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹333.35₹346.90
₹334.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.20₹558.00
₹334.15
Open Price
₹340.00
Prev. Close
₹334.55
Volume
4,866

Source: Dion Global

Wim Plast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wim Plast has declined 35.93% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Wim Plast has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Wim Plast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wim Plast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5331.11333.89
10336.79337.64
20347.58346.05
50361.66360.76
100379.37382.49
200431.53419.28

Source: Dion Global

Wim Plast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wim Plast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wim Plast Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,57,5230.0915.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Wim Plast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 27, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTWim Plast - Intimation Of Record Date
May 27, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTWim Plast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
May 27, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTWim Plast - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
May 23, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTWim Plast - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Effective Date Of The Scheme.
May 16, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTWim Plast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Wim Plast

Wim Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1988PLC001544 and registration number is 001544. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep G Rathod
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Pankaj G Rathod
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav P Rathod
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar L Mondkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rasna R Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush S Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Wim Plast Share Price

What is the share price of Wim Plast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wim Plast is ₹334.15 as on Jun 08, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wim Plast?

The Wim Plast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wim Plast?

The market cap of Wim Plast is ₹401.09 Cr as on Jun 08, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wim Plast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wim Plast are ₹346.90 and ₹333.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wim Plast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wim Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wim Plast is ₹558.00 and 52-week low of Wim Plast is ₹317.20 as on Jun 08, 2026.

How has the Wim Plast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wim Plast has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -7.8% for the past month, -5.14% over 3 months, -35.93% over 1 year, -10.53% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wim Plast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wim Plast are 6.69 and 0.71 on Jun 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Wim Plast News

More Wim Plast News
Market Pulse