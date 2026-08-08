What is the share price of Wim Plast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wim Plast is ₹334.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Wim Plast? The Wim Plast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wim Plast? The market cap of Wim Plast is ₹401.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wim Plast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wim Plast are ₹346.90 and ₹333.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wim Plast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wim Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wim Plast is ₹558.00 and 52-week low of Wim Plast is ₹317.20 as on .

How has the Wim Plast performed historically in terms of returns? The Wim Plast has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -7.8% for the past month, -5.14% over 3 months, -35.93% over 1 year, -10.53% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wim Plast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wim Plast are 6.69 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global