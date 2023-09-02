Follow Us

WIM PLAST LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹588.05 Closed
0.774.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wim Plast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹583.00₹602.00
₹588.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹370.00₹629.80
₹588.05
Open Price
₹588.00
Prev. Close
₹583.55
Volume
13,398

Wim Plast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1599.03
  • R2610.02
  • R3618.03
  • Pivot
    591.02
  • S1580.03
  • S2572.02
  • S3561.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5492.1582.02
  • 10491.57581.07
  • 20485.15567.14
  • 50447.09530.65
  • 100408.47500.2
  • 200419.93476.41

Wim Plast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12
-9.415.0521.9246.4817.2561.7419.40

Wim Plast Ltd. Share Holdings

Wim Plast Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan4,57,5230.2122.92

Wim Plast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wim Plast Ltd.

Wim Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1988PLC001544 and registration number is 001544. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep G Rathod
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Pankaj G Rathod
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav P Rathod
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Karishma P Rathod
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumermal M Khinvesra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra F Sundesha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pushp Raj Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar L Mondkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rasna R Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush S Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Wim Plast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wim Plast Ltd.?

The market cap of Wim Plast Ltd. is ₹705.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wim Plast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wim Plast Ltd. is 16.21 and PB ratio of Wim Plast Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wim Plast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wim Plast Ltd. is ₹588.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wim Plast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wim Plast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wim Plast Ltd. is ₹629.80 and 52-week low of Wim Plast Ltd. is ₹370.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

