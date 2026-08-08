Here's the live share price of Wim Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wim Plast has declined 35.93% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Wim Plast has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|331.11
|333.89
|10
|336.79
|337.64
|20
|347.58
|346.05
|50
|361.66
|360.76
|100
|379.37
|382.49
|200
|431.53
|419.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wim Plast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,57,523
|0.09
|15.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|May 27, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Wim Plast - Intimation Of Record Date
|May 27, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Wim Plast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|May 27, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Wim Plast - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Wim Plast - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Effective Date Of The Scheme.
|May 16, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Wim Plast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Wim Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1988PLC001544 and registration number is 001544. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wim Plast is ₹334.15 as on Jun 08, 2026.
The Wim Plast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wim Plast is ₹401.09 Cr as on Jun 08, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wim Plast are ₹346.90 and ₹333.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wim Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wim Plast is ₹558.00 and 52-week low of Wim Plast is ₹317.20 as on Jun 08, 2026.
The Wim Plast has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -7.8% for the past month, -5.14% over 3 months, -35.93% over 1 year, -10.53% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wim Plast are 6.69 and 0.71 on Jun 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global