Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHUNSERI VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹259.80 Closed
0.832.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹257.85₹262.00
₹259.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹211.05₹298.80
₹259.80
Open Price
₹259.70
Prev. Close
₹257.65
Volume
39,189

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1261.88
  • R2264.02
  • R3266.03
  • Pivot
    259.87
  • S1257.73
  • S2255.72
  • S3253.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5219.65257.7
  • 10221.07257.25
  • 20222.08259.56
  • 50233.63260.82
  • 100219.21255.45
  • 200232.54247.98

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.01-6.589.0917.163.42376.61138.96
-2.5123.1457.4160.35122.92225.10272.90
3.9023.7658.2797.6272.43122.49175.58
3.95-10.676.7634.1515.4192.7825.70
-1.04-6.010.542.222.62238.36205.90
-2.577.0919.2873.4368.78420.09179.94
2.026.9619.4814.8015.43108.9341.73
1.9632.1334.4862.09-10.59-13.97-13.97
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.146.1032.5652.166.0331.93-6.89
-9.37-9.37-9.37-9.37-9.37-9.37-9.37
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.328.22-9.16-11.94-4.66668.40559.03
-2.224.05-2.53-14.33-21.73-36.36-36.36
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1916 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15492WB1916PLC002697 and registration number is 002697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 183.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C K Dhanuka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. M Dhanuka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mrs. A Dhanuka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R K Sharma
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. J P Kundra
    Director
  • Dr. B Sen
    Director
  • Mr. B Jhaver
    Director
  • Mrs. A Kanoria
    Director
  • Mr. R V Kejriwal
    Director
  • Mr. S Sah
    Additional Director

FAQs on Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is ₹909.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is 5.44 and PB ratio of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is ₹259.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is ₹298.80 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is ₹211.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

