What is the share price of Dhunseri Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Ventures is ₹267.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhunseri Ventures? The Dhunseri Ventures is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Ventures? The market cap of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹935.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhunseri Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Ventures are ₹276.00 and ₹265.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹386.10 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹176.20 as on .

How has the Dhunseri Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhunseri Ventures has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, 12.3% for the past month, 3.51% over 3 months, -22.28% over 1 year, -1.75% across 3 years, and -1.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhunseri Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Ventures are 10.28 and 0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global