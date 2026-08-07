Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dhunseri Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHUNSERI VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dhunseri Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹267.05 Closed
-2.11₹ -5.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dhunseri Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹265.70₹276.00
₹267.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹176.20₹386.10
₹267.05
Open Price
₹274.75
Prev. Close
₹272.80
Volume
1,564

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhunseri Ventures has declined 22.28% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhunseri Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Dhunseri Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5239.5250.47
10241.28246.19
20240.75243.52
50240.11241.64
100234.94245.25
200263.29263.37

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhunseri Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.73%, FII holding fell to 0.55%, and public shareholding unchanged at 22.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dhunseri Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTDhunseri Ventures - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTDhunseri Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Co
Jul 27, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTDhunseri Ventures - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 27, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTDhunseri Ventures - Notice Of 110Th AGM Of The Company
Jun 18, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTDhunseri Ventures - Communication To Members Of The Company On TDS On Dividend Payable

Source: Dion Global

About Dhunseri Ventures

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1916 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15492WB1916PLC002697 and registration number is 002697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C K Dhanuka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. A Dhanuka
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. B Dhanuka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. R K Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. B Jhaver
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. B Bajoria
    Independent Director
  • Prof. A K Dutta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. A Kanoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R V Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhunseri Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Dhunseri Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Ventures is ₹267.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhunseri Ventures?

The Dhunseri Ventures is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Ventures?

The market cap of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹935.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhunseri Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Ventures are ₹276.00 and ₹265.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹386.10 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹176.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhunseri Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhunseri Ventures has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, 12.3% for the past month, 3.51% over 3 months, -22.28% over 1 year, -1.75% across 3 years, and -1.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhunseri Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Ventures are 10.28 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Ventures News

More Dhunseri Ventures News
Market Pulse