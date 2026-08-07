Here's the live share price of Dhunseri Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhunseri Ventures has declined 22.28% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhunseri Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|239.5
|250.47
|10
|241.28
|246.19
|20
|240.75
|243.52
|50
|240.11
|241.64
|100
|234.94
|245.25
|200
|263.29
|263.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhunseri Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.73%, FII holding fell to 0.55%, and public shareholding unchanged at 22.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Ventures - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Co
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Ventures - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Ventures - Notice Of 110Th AGM Of The Company
|Jun 18, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Ventures - Communication To Members Of The Company On TDS On Dividend Payable
Source: Dion Global
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1916 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15492WB1916PLC002697 and registration number is 002697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Ventures is ₹267.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhunseri Ventures is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹935.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Ventures are ₹276.00 and ₹265.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹386.10 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Ventures is ₹176.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhunseri Ventures has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, 12.3% for the past month, 3.51% over 3 months, -22.28% over 1 year, -1.75% across 3 years, and -1.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Ventures are 10.28 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global