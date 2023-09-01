Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.01
|-6.58
|9.09
|17.16
|3.42
|376.61
|138.96
|-2.51
|23.14
|57.41
|60.35
|122.92
|225.10
|272.90
|3.90
|23.76
|58.27
|97.62
|72.43
|122.49
|175.58
|3.95
|-10.67
|6.76
|34.15
|15.41
|92.78
|25.70
|-1.04
|-6.01
|0.54
|2.22
|2.62
|238.36
|205.90
|-2.57
|7.09
|19.28
|73.43
|68.78
|420.09
|179.94
|2.02
|6.96
|19.48
|14.80
|15.43
|108.93
|41.73
|1.96
|32.13
|34.48
|62.09
|-10.59
|-13.97
|-13.97
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.14
|6.10
|32.56
|52.16
|6.03
|31.93
|-6.89
|-9.37
|-9.37
|-9.37
|-9.37
|-9.37
|-9.37
|-9.37
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.32
|8.22
|-9.16
|-11.94
|-4.66
|668.40
|559.03
|-2.22
|4.05
|-2.53
|-14.33
|-21.73
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1916 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15492WB1916PLC002697 and registration number is 002697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 183.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is ₹909.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is 5.44 and PB ratio of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is ₹259.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is ₹298.80 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. is ₹211.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.